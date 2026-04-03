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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Goes Inside the Caravan Home Andrew Windsor Faces Being Forced Into by King Charles If He 'Doesn't Stop Whining'

Photo of King Charles, Andrew Windsor and a few caravan
Source: MEGA;UNSPLASH

Andrew Windsor has been allegedly warned he could be moved to a caravan amid tensions.

April 3 2026, Published 6:53 p.m. ET

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Shamed ex-Prince Andrew is facing the prospect of being pushed into even more modest living arrangements – including a caravan on a royal estate – as insiders tell RadarOnline.com King Charles is fast losing patience with his younger brother's continued complaints.

Andrew, 66, was recently forced to vacate Royal Lodge, the 31-room Windsor property he occupied for more than two decades, following ongoing tensions with Charles, 77, over finances and public scrutiny.

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Photo of King Charles and Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

King Charles has lost patience with Andrew over his continued complaints.

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He has since relocated to Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate, a more modest five-bedroom residence, while further plans are reportedly underway for him to move into nearby Marsh Farm once renovations are complete.

The developments mark a significant shift in circumstances for the disgraced royal exile, who stepped back from public duties amid longstanding controversy over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

A source close to the situation said the latest developments reflect a stark warning from Charles.

The source told us: "There is an increasing feeling within royal circles that Andrew's position has become extremely precarious, and that if he continues to complain about his living arrangements or push back against decisions being made, he could be left with no choice but to accept something as modest as a caravan.

"It is being viewed as a very real possibility rather than an exaggeration, and it underlines just how serious and strained the situation has become behind closed doors."

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From Royal Palace to Modest Farmhouse

Photo of Andrew Windsor
Source: MEGA

A white static caravan appeared at Marsh Farm during renovations.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the arrival of a white static caravan at Marsh Farm has fueled speculation about Andrew's future living conditions.

The structure, reportedly a $35,000 Willerby Meridian Lodge model, has been placed on bricks and appears functional rather than luxurious, with basic interiors including carpeted flooring, vinyl surfaces, and compact living spaces.

While initially believed to be intended for security personnel, reports suggest Andrew himself has spent time using the caravan during visits to the property.

Another source said: "It might come as a shock given the life he was used to, but Andrew has genuinely been spending time in the caravan and appears surprisingly comfortable there. For someone who lived in sprawling royal properties for decades, it is a stark contrast, yet those around him think it could signal that he is beginning, at least in some ways, to adjust to a far more modest and pared-down lifestyle."

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Reduced Lifestyle Highlights Changing Royal Status

Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

The King signaled that old entitlements no longer applied to him.

The contrast between Andrew's former lifestyle and his current circumstances has not gone unnoticed. Royal Lodge, once home to the Queen Mother, offered extensive accommodation for staff and security, whereas the caravan represents a far more stripped-back environment.

An insider familiar with operations at Sandringham said staffing arrangements have also shifted.

They added: "The level of personal staffing Andrew once relied on has noticeably diminished, and he is no longer surrounded by the same dedicated team he had before. Instead, he is having to depend on shared staff across the wider estate, which is a significant change in itself. Not everyone is prepared to uproot or adjust to these new, more modest arrangements, so the support available to him is both reduced and less tailored than it once was."

Another source said tensions within the royal family remain a key factor shaping Andrew's situation.

They added: "There is a strong sense internally that this marks a clear boundary being set. Charles is determined to signal that the old expectations and entitlements no longer apply to Andrew, particularly in light of everything that has unfolded in recent years. The message being conveyed is that the privileges he once enjoyed are not guaranteed anymore, and that a different standard now applies to his situation."

Basically, Andrew needs to stop whining about his situation, or Charles will start threatening to kick him into that caravan full-time."

The caravan itself, though modest, includes two bedrooms, a small open-plan kitchen and living area, and basic bathroom facilities. Its presence on the estate has prompted mixed reactions among those familiar with royal standards of living.

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

A friend of Sarah Ferguson highlighted the shift in Andrew’s fortunes.

A friend of Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, commented on the situation, highlighting the shift in Andrew's fortunes.

They said: "The contrast is striking – Andrew has effectively gone from high-end alpine retreats and expansive royal residences to something far closer to a static, pared-down setup. For those who have known his previous lifestyle, it is quite a dramatic shift, and many see it as a clear reflection of just how much his circumstances and standing have changed in a relatively short space of time."

Another source suggested the situation could deteriorate further if tensions are not resolved.

They added: "There is a genuine concern among those close to the situation that if Andrew continues to push back or voice dissatisfaction with the decisions being made, his position could become even more restricted. In that sense, the caravan is starting to be seen as more than just temporary accommodation – it has become a symbol of how dramatically his circumstances have already changed, and a warning of how much further they could decline if tensions are not eased."

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