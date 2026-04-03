EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Warned to Avoid Writing Tell-All Memoir as He's 'Too Stupid to Realize It Could Land Him in Jail'
April 3 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Andrew Windsor is being warned against publishing a tell-all memoir, with experts cautioning any attempt to publicly recount his version of events could expose him to serious legal risk following his recent arrest and ongoing scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Andrew, 66, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to his friendship with pedophile Epstein, was arrested on February 19 and later released under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Does Andrew Windsor 'Fully Grasps the Potential Risks'?
The allegations, alongside the recent release of documents related to Epstein, have reshaped his public standing – leading to the loss of royal titles, his residence at Royal Lodge, and significant reputational damage.
He is currently understood to be staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.
A source familiar with the situation said: "There is growing concern that pursuing a memoir could backfire dramatically on Andrew – not only in terms of public reaction but also from a legal standpoint, where any inconsistency or new detail could be scrutinized in ways that carry real consequences."
Another insider added: "Some critics are questioning whether he fully grasps the potential risks, with fears that putting his account into print could inadvertently deepen his legal exposure rather than resolve it. He is basically too stupid and dim to handle a memoir, given the context."
The Dangers of Reshaping the Narrative
A public relations expert added: "In the current media environment, publishing a memoir is often viewed as a quick way to try to reshape public perception and, in some cases, turn controversy into a commercial opportunity. However, in a case like this, that approach carries significant risk rather than reassurance."
"For Andrew, any effort to put forward his own version of events would likely be dissected line by line, with a level of scrutiny and doubt that few public figures ever face."
The insider: "Audiences are not inclined to take such accounts at face value, particularly given the seriousness of the surrounding issues.
"Instead of helping to rebuild trust or credibility, a memoir could have the opposite effect – reinforcing skepticism and potentially deepening the reputational damage he is already trying to navigate."
"And it has the potential for lawyers and detectives to spot holes in his version of events that could land him in severe legal difficulty and, ultimately, potentially help to land him in jail," the source noted.
Speculation about a potential memoir has persisted despite Andrew's continued silence on the matter.
While such a project could generate substantial financial returns, experts suggest the reputational and legal stakes remain unusually high given the ongoing investigation and the level of public interest in his case.
A palace aide said, "There would be enormous public interest in any kind of tell-all, but that level of attention comes with intense scrutiny. Every word would be examined in detail, every assertion cross-checked, and even minor inconsistencies could quickly escalate into major points of controversy.
"At this stage, there is a strong feeling within royal circles that maintaining silence is the more prudent option. With legal matters still unresolved, speaking out in a formal, permanent way could introduce unnecessary risks that are difficult to contain once they are in the public domain."
Andrew Windsor's Life in Seclusion
Since his arrest, Andrew has rarely been seen in public. He has been spotted outside only twice – once walking his dogs around the grounds of Wood Farm, and on another occasion driving.
The disgraced ex-duke has not issued any public statement following his arrest, maintaining the same position he has held previously in denying allegations and wrongdoing.
A source said: "There is a belief that any attempt to publicly control the narrative at this stage on Andrew's could be seen as premature or even provocative – particularly given the seriousness of the surrounding issues."