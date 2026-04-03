EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Windsor Warned to Avoid Writing Tell-All Memoir as He's 'Too Stupid to Realize It Could Land Him in Jail'

The allegations, alongside the recent release of documents related to Epstein, have reshaped his public standing – leading to the loss of royal titles, his residence at Royal Lodge, and significant reputational damage.

He is currently understood to be staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

A source familiar with the situation said: "There is growing concern that pursuing a memoir could backfire dramatically on Andrew – not only in terms of public reaction but also from a legal standpoint, where any inconsistency or new detail could be scrutinized in ways that carry real consequences."

Another insider added: "Some critics are questioning whether he fully grasps the potential risks, with fears that putting his account into print could inadvertently deepen his legal exposure rather than resolve it. He is basically too stupid and dim to handle a memoir, given the context."