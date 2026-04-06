Nancy Guthrie Bombshell: New Ransom Letter Claims to Know Location of Missing Woman's Dead Body — After Savannah Makes 'Today' Show Return

Two ransom notes were received by TMZ , claiming they know who is responsible for Nancy's abduction.

The Nancy Guthrie case has received another jolt, as a new ransom letter claims to know the location of the missing elderly woman's body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A new ransom letter claims to know the location of missing Nancy Guthrie.

According to the report, the notes were sent from the same person who previously demanded one bitcoin in exchange for information related to Nancy's mysterious disappearance.

"We got another letter today from this person, an email saying, 'I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is, give me half a bitcoin and I'll tell you," TMZ's Harvey Levin claimed on Monday, April 6.

The note also claimed, "She is dead." The person behind the terrifying ransom note also claimed as soon as they received half a bitcoin, they would release the information. They also expect another half of a bitcoin transferred to their wallet when there is a public arrest.

Levin claimed the anonymous writer of the notes raged over being "disregarded as a scam" by the authorities.