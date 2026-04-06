Nancy Guthrie Bombshell: New Ransom Letter Claims to Know Location of Missing Woman's Dead Body — After Savannah Makes 'Today' Show Return
April 6 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
The Nancy Guthrie case has received another jolt, as a new ransom letter claims to know the location of the missing elderly woman's body, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Two ransom notes were received by TMZ, claiming they know who is responsible for Nancy's abduction.
'She Is Dead'
According to the report, the notes were sent from the same person who previously demanded one bitcoin in exchange for information related to Nancy's mysterious disappearance.
"We got another letter today from this person, an email saying, 'I know where her body is, and who the kidnapper is, give me half a bitcoin and I'll tell you," TMZ's Harvey Levin claimed on Monday, April 6.
The note also claimed, "She is dead." The person behind the terrifying ransom note also claimed as soon as they received half a bitcoin, they would release the information. They also expect another half of a bitcoin transferred to their wallet when there is a public arrest.
Levin claimed the anonymous writer of the notes raged over being "disregarded as a scam" by the authorities.
Ransom Note Rages at Authorities' 'Arrogance'
“It's unbelievable that millions have been wasted and yet here I am willing to deliver them on a silver platter since the 11th of february for a bitcoin but I am disregarded as a scam … they are free and the case is frozen but the ego’s remain hot when it comes to me,” the first note is said to have stated.
The person, who claimed they were not involved in the "horrific crime," added, "Arrogance at it’s finest." In the second letter, the writer claimed they are not in it for the money.
"I just want whats fair and to live peacefully with enough to start my life again quietly with out having to join a witness protection program," they claimed.
The shocking new ransom notes come on the same day that Nancy's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, made her emotional return to the Today show.
Savannah Guthrie's Emotional Return
The 54-year-old made her way outside the studio at Rockefeller Plaza alongside her fellow co-hosts, where she was greeted by hundreds of supporters wearing yellow ribbons as a sign of hope.
"These signs are so beautiful, you guys have been so beautiful," Savannah gushed. "I've received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family."
"We feel it, we feel your prayers," Savannah added as she wiped away tears using co-host Al Roker's handkerchief while locking arms with Jenna Bush Hager.
Savannah got right back to work as she entered the studio and declared, "It's good to be home," and proceeded to report on the war in Iran.
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Sheriff Chris Nanos Brutal Backlash
Savannah's mother, Nancy, was reported missing to local police on February 1. While there is footage of the apparent kidnapper, no trace of the 84-year-old woman, who has three kids, has been found, and no one has been charged as of now.
Sheriff Chris Nanos has received backlash for his mistakes, as many believe he has botched the investigation. Some critics have also encouraged the sheriff to step down from the case.
"This is the lowest I've seen it. There’s a lot of embarrassment," an insider noted of the current state of the investigation. "Especially with the news, kind of, conversations that they’ve had with Nanos, his interaction with the media."
Earlier this year, Savannah begged those responsible for her mother's kidnapping to release her, urging, "We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace."