Dax Shepard Claims He Didn't Know About Wife Kristen Bell's Anniversary Post Backlash — After Actress Joked About 'Men Who Kill Their Wives'

Shepard made the revelation to guest Nikki Glazer on the April 6 episode of his Armchair Expert podcast.

The comedienne told the host she had some jokes about the scandal prepped for her 2026 Golden Globes opening monologue, but worried it might be "old news by then" and "maybe he doesn't even know about this."

"Well, I was alerted by someone that this whole thing was happening. I didn't know. Kristen knew through her publicist but didn't tell me. So, I actually didn't know, and this was brought to my attention," Shepard shared to a stunned Glazer.

She asked if it had been a "couple of days" without his knowledge of the controversy before the Idiocracy star shared, "Oh, a week and a half. Yeah. I had no clue."