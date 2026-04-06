Trump Brushes Off Concerns for His 'Mental Health' After Threatening More Attacks on Iran in Profanity-Filled Rant — Despite Rumors Prez Is Suffering From Dementia
April 6 2026, Updated 6:34 p.m. ET
Donald Trump didn't appear to be bothered by the swirling concerns about his mental health after he went on a bizarre rant threatening to bomb power plants in Iran on Easter weekend, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a press conference on Monday, April 6, a reporter brought up backlash the POTUS, 79, has received after calling Iranians "crazy b------s" in the baffling social media post.
'I Don't Care About Critics'
When asked what his response was to the criticism, Trump interrupted, "I don’t care about critics."
"What is your response to critics who say that it is your mental health that should perhaps be examined as this war continues?" the reporter finished.
Trump replied, "I haven’t heard that, but if that’s the case, you’re going to have to have more people like me, because our country was being ripped off on trade, on mil– on everything, for many years until I came along. So if that’s the case, you’re going to have to have more people."
Donald Trump's Profane Rant
As Radar previously reported, Trump dubbed Tuesday "Power Plant Day and Bridge Day all wrapped up in one" in Iran as he seemingly threatened more attacks in a Truth Social post on Sunday.
"There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F—-n’ Strait, you crazy b------s, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!" he continued, before strangely adding, "Praise be to Allah."
He later explained his expletive-laced comments, saying he used profanity "only to make my point."
"I think you've heard it before," he pointed out, appearing to refer to his use of the f-word.
Signs of Dementia
Following the concerning remarks, Dr. Vin Gupta, medical analyst for MS Now, claimed Trump was "exhibiting all the signs of dementia" as he rattled off symptoms.
"Erratic. Can't finish sentences. Often confused," he wrote via X on Sunday afternoon. "An illogical train of thought. Word finding [sic] difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time."
However, Trump has denied all dementia claims in the past and boasted about passing cognitive tests.
Trump Ripped Over 'Inappropriate' White House Egg Speech With Young Kids in Attendance — As Foul-Mouthed Prez Rants Biden 'Didn't Know What the Hell He Was Doing'
Trump Slings More Profanity at Easter Event
Trump was slammed on social media after he dropped more bad language during the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll.
"One year ago – a little bit more – our country was dead. We had a dead country," he told the crowd. "We had an administration that didn't know what the hell they were doing. Today we have the hottest country anywhere in the world."
One online critic asked, "This is how he is speaking in front of children?" as a second person chimed in, "So now Trump uses the word 'Hell' in his talk to the little kids collecting Easter eggs. No doubt he will throw 'f--kin' out there today."
Meanwhile, a third person wrote, "Could he just do a f--kin' egg roll and make it fun for the kids? Maybe pretend to be a normal human being for a few minutes?"