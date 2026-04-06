Trump Brushes Off Concerns for His 'Mental Health' After Threatening More Attacks on Iran in Profanity-Filled Rant — Despite Rumors Prez Is Suffering From Dementia

When asked what his response was to the criticism, Trump interrupted, "I don’t care about critics."

"What is your response to critics who say that it is your mental health that should perhaps be examined as this war continues?" the reporter finished.

Trump replied, "I haven’t heard that, but if that’s the case, you’re going to have to have more people like me, because our country was being ripped off on trade, on mil– on everything, for many years until I came along. So if that’s the case, you’re going to have to have more people."