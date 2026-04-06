EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals JFK Jr Was Turned Into a Cuck By His Cheating Wife in Their Final Days — 'She Taunted Him With Details of Flings'

RadarOnline.com can reveal John F Kennedy Jr's last days were a nightmare because his wife, Carolyn Bessette, taunted him with claims that she was sleeping with other men. In an explosive world exclusive, we have pieced together details of the betrayals and heartaches Kennedy, 38, suffered at the hands of his 33-year-old wife in the days before they died with her sister in a tragic ocean plane crash July 16, 1999.

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Tragic Final Months Before JFK Jr Death

Source: MEGA John F. Kennedy Jr. suffered through a turbulent marriage before his tragic death.

"John died confused and humiliated, tormented by thoughts of Carolyn having sex with other men," a pal told us. The sordid details have re-emerged in the wake of the broadcast of the Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette show – an American biographical romance anthology series on FX and Hulu. The nine-episode series dramatizes the intense, high-profile relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. (played by Paul Anthony Kelly) and Calvin Klein publicist Carolyn Bessette (played by Sarah Pidgeon.) Jack Schlossberg, JFK Jr.'s nephew, has criticized the show for exploiting the family's life for profit. Actress Daryl Hannah, who dated JFK Jr., also criticized her portrayal as inaccurate. And RadarOnline.com can now reveal months before their deaths, John and Carolyn's fairytale marriage of three years had crumbled into a hellish world of pain and betrayal. Finally, after she refused to share their marital bed with him, he fled to a hotel, where he tried to stop thinking of the heartbreaking discoveries he'd made.

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Inside the Hellish Final Months of the Kennedy Marriage

Source: MEGA Carolyn Bessette reportedly taunted her husband with claims of extramarital affairs.

They included: Carolyn's confession that she was still sleeping with Calvin Klein model and Baywatch hunk Michael Bergin, her previous boyfriend, and that she'd never stopped loving him, according to Kennedy author Ed Klein. She also flaunted an affair with a married New York antiques dealer, whom John had caught dirty dancing with Carolyn at a SoHo party. John also discovered Carolyn cuddling under a quilt with four men. Sources told us she claimed "they're gay," but John's instincts told him otherwise. John's life began changing into a hellish ordeal in the summer of 1998, a year before the Piper Saratoga he was piloting slammed into the Atlantic, killing him, Carolyn, and her sister Lauren. The trio was en route to Martha's Vineyard. Sources said Carolyn's cocaine habit had spiraled out of control, and the couple's relationship had turned into a bitter war in which she took every opportunity to say and do things to make him miserable. Her taunting of John about Michael Bergin was confirmed by Klein, author of The Kennedy Curse and a leading authority on the family's history. In the magazine Vanity Fair, he wrote: "After their marriage, Carolyn managed to keep her feelings about Bergin a secret from her husband. But then, during one of their screaming matches, she told John she was still sleeping with Bergin. That was a lie, but John believed her." One of the couple's friends told Klein: "She threw Michael Bergin in John's face."

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Heartbreaking Confrontations and Hidden Obsessions

Source: MEGA Author Ed Klein detailed the couple’s private heartbreak in his biographical writings.

Carolyn had resumed hanging out with her old cocaine and party crowd from her days working for designer Calvin Klein. She was staying out all night and even giving her party pals keys to the loft she shared with her husband. John came home one night to find Carolyn in a shocking position with four of her male friends. "John found the men cuddling with his wife on a futon under a quilt in the spare room," a pal said. "He angrily hollered at Carolyn, 'You're a cokehead!' and she shot back, 'You're a f-g!' Then she led her giggling friends in a derisive chant of 'F-g! F-g!' at her husband." The taunt was nothing unusual. Klein said another friend told him: "Carolyn had a trash mouth. She used to call John a f-g all the time." Later, Carolyn tried to explain away the compromising situation by telling John, "They're all queer!" But John's instincts told him different, and he later learned that many of her pals were bisexual.

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Hidden Affairs and Heartbreaking Discoveries

Source: UNSPLASH Kennedy discovered his wife dancing closely with another man at a SoHo party.

His suspicions she was cheating on him mushroomed when he noticed her cellphone bill contained a number she'd called dozens of times. "I called the number out of curiosity," he later told a friend, "and found it was an antiques store we had visited." The store was owned by a man – who was the type Carolyn found attractive – sources said. John's suspicions were cruelly confirmed later, when he walked into a party where Carolyn had been frolicking for hours. "I walked from room to room looking for her," he told his friend. "In a back room, under a fan and near some potted palm trees, I saw her dancing really slowly and close to this guy. All I could do was stare. I knew who it was right away. They didn't see me. I had to get out of there before I broke down and made a fool of myself." Sources said Carolyn had met the man while shopping for antiques and there had been an instant attraction and she began secretly seeing him after hours in his shop office. "The following morning, when staff returned to work, the place would be a mess, with cushions and empty bottles of Veuve Cliquot champagne strewn about," said another pal. Heartbroken, John attempted to win back his cheating wife. "He told me he put his arms around Carolyn and she just froze," said one pal. "He said, 'I realized she didn't want me to touch her, because she had someone else.'" The friend added when John confronted Carolyn about the man, she laughed in his face and told him: "I don't pry into your affairs please don't pry into mine." As hurtful as that was, her relationship with Bergin was a dagger to John's heart, said sources.

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Obsessed with the 'Baywatch' Actor

Source: MEGA Carolyn confessed that she continued seeing Michael Bergin.

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In The Kennedy Curse, Klein writes Carolyn had rekindled her relationship with the underwear model. In his book, Klein reported Bergin eventually decided to stop seeing Carolyn, because he was "respectful of marriage vows." He writes: "He didn't feel comfortable continuing a relationship with a married woman. But Carolyn was obsessed with him. And one day she went up the fire escape to his apartment and broke the windows to get in." One friend told of being ushered out of Bergin's Greenwich Village apartment in New York when there was a buzz on the intercom. As he was leaving, he saw Carolyn hiding under the stairs. "As John later told a friend, he was thunderstruck," writes Klein. "He found it inconceivable that a woman would choose another man over him. It took time for him to recover from this devastating blow." Bergin confessed to Klein he and Carolyn had a stormy and passionate romance. "Carolyn and I had a very intense love for each other," Bergin told the author. "I know deep in my heart that she still loved me even after she married John Kennedy. Some things just don't end."

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Failed Counseling and the Final Rejection

Source: MEGA The 38-year-old pilot moved into a luxury hotel days before the fatal plane crash.