Prince Edward Furious with Brother Andrew Windsor for Refusing to Budge from Royal Residence Where His Family Planned to Stay for Easter — He Had a 'Quiet Word With Him'

Edward became the first royal to Andrew since he’s been exiled, to speak to him about living arrangements. The former prince has reportedly been avoided by his entire family since he was evicted from Royal Lodge, Windsor, at the start of February over his links with pedo financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The friend said: "Prince Edward was the first and only member of the Royal Family to visit. Andrew has been ignored by everyone since he left Royal Lodge, including his daughters and ex-wife who have stayed away."

"Edward has already publicly made his feelings clear when he expressed concern for the victims," added the friend.

King Charles refused to see Andrew when he stayed for a week a mile away from Wood Farm at Sandringham last month. Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are on holiday nearby on the royal estate at Anmer Hall, also gave him a wide berth this week.