Prince Edward Furious with Brother Andrew Windsor for Refusing to Budge from Royal Residence Where His Family Planned to Stay for Easter — He Had a 'Quiet Word With Him'
April 6 2026, Published 6:12 p.m. ET
Andrew Windsor riled yet another member of the royal family, this time his brother Prince Edward.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Edward, 62, was forced to have "a quiet word" with his disgraced sibling for delaying leaving Wood Farm where he was planning on staying this Easter with wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.
'Dragging His Heels'
According to reports, Andrew, 66, has been accused of "dragging his heels" over leaving Wood Farm, a property on the Sandringham estate, despite preparations for his relocation to Marsh Farm.
The delay has forced Edward and Sophie to seek alternative accommodation during the Easter period.
An insider told The Sun: "Andrew was evicted from Royal Lodge at Windsor but now has two homes at his disposal. He is just going back and forth between Wood Farm and Marsh Farm. It's got to be sorted as Edward and Sophie like to use Wood Farm."
Easter Plans Thwarted by Andrew
During peak periods, the residence can command rates of up to $5,400 per week, an arrangement that has drawn attention given the couple's status as senior working royals.
"Edward was meant to be staying at Wood Farm as he regularly books it for Easter, but his brother was there," a friend told the outlet. "Andrew has been dragging his heels. He could have moved by now, but has been reluctant. Edward has had a quiet word with his brother.”
Edward and Sophie were forced to pay out for a nearby holiday rental property instead.
Avoided by His Entire Family
Edward became the first royal to Andrew since he’s been exiled, to speak to him about living arrangements. The former prince has reportedly been avoided by his entire family since he was evicted from Royal Lodge, Windsor, at the start of February over his links with pedo financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The friend said: "Prince Edward was the first and only member of the Royal Family to visit. Andrew has been ignored by everyone since he left Royal Lodge, including his daughters and ex-wife who have stayed away."
"Edward has already publicly made his feelings clear when he expressed concern for the victims," added the friend.
King Charles refused to see Andrew when he stayed for a week a mile away from Wood Farm at Sandringham last month. Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are on holiday nearby on the royal estate at Anmer Hall, also gave him a wide berth this week.
Daughters Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, have not visited their father since he was smuggled out of Royal Lodge in Windsor under cover of darkness in February.
Ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, has also seemingly been in hiding, presumed abroad, since she was also booted out of the 30-room mansion
Edward is the most senior royal to speak about allegations against his brother in the Epstein Files, which were released in January.
Quizzed at a conference in Dubai recently, he said: "I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims, and who are the victims in all this."