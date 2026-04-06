Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Ripped Over 'Inappropriate' White House Egg Speech With Young Kids in Attendance — As Foul-Mouthed Prez Rants Biden 'Didn't Know What the Hell He Was Doing'

Donald Trump, Easter Bunny
Source: mega

Donald Trump made the Easter Bunny blush with his language.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 6 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Donald Trump made sure the kids skipping school for the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll still learned some new words and phrases, RadarOnline.com can report, as the president addressed the young crowd before the event.

Trump took the family-friendly opportunity to continue his profanity-laced weekend messages, spitting out more insults and threats against his opponents.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Scrambled Easter Egg Speech

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Easter Bunny
Source: mega

The president did not censor himself when addressing the kids at the Easter Egg Roll.

Moments before the annual event, President Trump was joined by First Lady Melania and the Easter Bunny himself on a White House balcony to address the families gathered for the egg hunt.

But the president decided to pass on the pleasantries and continued his harsh rhetoric when talking about the state of the union.

"One year ago – a little bit more – our country was dead. We had a dead country," Trump said, pulling no punches with the little kids in attendance. "We had an administration that didn't know what the hell they were doing.

"Today we have the hottest country anywhere in the world."

Article continues below advertisement

Critics Crack Up

Donald Trump
Source: mega

Trump was called out for his inappropriate comments.

But while the country may be hot, Trump's "adult" comments earned him a cold shoulder online.

"This is how he is speaking in front of children?" one person questioned, as another asked: "What does all that blabbering have to do with Easter????"

A third lamented, "So now Trump uses the word 'Hell' in his talk to the little kids collecting Easter eggs. No doubt he will throw 'f--kin' out there today."

While a fourth snarked, "All good things for the kids to know. Could he just do a f--kin' egg roll and make it fun for the kids? Maybe pretend to be a normal human being for a few minutes?"

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's NSFW Weekend

kids rolling eggs
Source: mega

The White House Easter Event has been held for more than 100 years.

The colorful language used in front of the kiddos was still tame compared to Trump's profanity-laced, unhinged rant against Iran on Easter Sunday.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he wrote on Truth Social, before blasting: "Open the F----n' Strait, you crazy b------ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"

The post drew immediate outcry for its explicit language, especially on one of the holiest days of the Catholic calendar; however, when questioned the next day about the vulgar phrasing, Trump didn't walk it back, defending he used the naughty words, "Only to make my point," before assuring, "I think you've heard it before."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Donald Trump

'Erratic' Trump, 79, 'Exhibiting All the Signs of Dementia,' Top Doctor Claims — 'Can’t Finish Sentences, Often Confused, Illogical Train of Thought'

image of Donald Trump

Donald Trump Shrugs Off Profanity-Laced Iran Rant on Easter Sunday — Says He Used Vulgar Language 'Only to Make My Point'

Dementia Rumors

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Donald Trump
Source: mega

Trump went on a NSFW weekend rant.

Trump's bizarre post concluded: "Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP," a line that raised eyebrows across the political spectrum – particularly given the Easter holiday.

The message, and its unusual timing, stirred the dementia pot once more.

"Erratic. Can't finish sentences. Often confused. An illogical train of thought. Word finding [sic] difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time," Dr. Vin Gupta, medical analyst for MS Now, wrote on X on Sunday afternoon.

"The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia."

But Trump's allies rushed to his defense, including right-wing influencer Laura Loomer, who lauded his expletive-filled message.

Loomer gushed on X: "This is what I voted for. Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives. Trump said he’s going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said 'Praise be to Allah.' On Easter. Amazing. Just amazing."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.