Trump Ripped Over 'Inappropriate' White House Egg Speech With Young Kids in Attendance — As Foul-Mouthed Prez Rants Biden 'Didn't Know What the Hell He Was Doing'
April 6 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET
Donald Trump made sure the kids skipping school for the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll still learned some new words and phrases, RadarOnline.com can report, as the president addressed the young crowd before the event.
Trump took the family-friendly opportunity to continue his profanity-laced weekend messages, spitting out more insults and threats against his opponents.
Trump's Scrambled Easter Egg Speech
Moments before the annual event, President Trump was joined by First Lady Melania and the Easter Bunny himself on a White House balcony to address the families gathered for the egg hunt.
But the president decided to pass on the pleasantries and continued his harsh rhetoric when talking about the state of the union.
"One year ago – a little bit more – our country was dead. We had a dead country," Trump said, pulling no punches with the little kids in attendance. "We had an administration that didn't know what the hell they were doing.
"Today we have the hottest country anywhere in the world."
Critics Crack Up
But while the country may be hot, Trump's "adult" comments earned him a cold shoulder online.
"This is how he is speaking in front of children?" one person questioned, as another asked: "What does all that blabbering have to do with Easter????"
A third lamented, "So now Trump uses the word 'Hell' in his talk to the little kids collecting Easter eggs. No doubt he will throw 'f--kin' out there today."
While a fourth snarked, "All good things for the kids to know. Could he just do a f--kin' egg roll and make it fun for the kids? Maybe pretend to be a normal human being for a few minutes?"
Trump's NSFW Weekend
The colorful language used in front of the kiddos was still tame compared to Trump's profanity-laced, unhinged rant against Iran on Easter Sunday.
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" he wrote on Truth Social, before blasting: "Open the F----n' Strait, you crazy b------ds, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"
The post drew immediate outcry for its explicit language, especially on one of the holiest days of the Catholic calendar; however, when questioned the next day about the vulgar phrasing, Trump didn't walk it back, defending he used the naughty words, "Only to make my point," before assuring, "I think you've heard it before."
Dementia Rumors
Trump's bizarre post concluded: "Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP," a line that raised eyebrows across the political spectrum – particularly given the Easter holiday.
The message, and its unusual timing, stirred the dementia pot once more.
"Erratic. Can't finish sentences. Often confused. An illogical train of thought. Word finding [sic] difficulties. Developing and worsening gradually over time," Dr. Vin Gupta, medical analyst for MS Now, wrote on X on Sunday afternoon.
"The President is exhibiting all the signs of dementia."
But Trump's allies rushed to his defense, including right-wing influencer Laura Loomer, who lauded his expletive-filled message.
Loomer gushed on X: "This is what I voted for. Bomb jihadis back to the Stone Age where their mentality permanently lives. Trump said he’s going to bomb their infrastructure in Iran, and then he said 'Praise be to Allah.' On Easter. Amazing. Just amazing."