Trump Ripped Over 'Inappropriate' White House Egg Speech With Young Kids in Attendance — As Foul-Mouthed Prez Rants Biden 'Didn't Know What the Hell He Was Doing'

Moments before the annual event, President Trump was joined by First Lady Melania and the Easter Bunny himself on a White House balcony to address the families gathered for the egg hunt.

But the president decided to pass on the pleasantries and continued his harsh rhetoric when talking about the state of the union.

"One year ago – a little bit more – our country was dead. We had a dead country," Trump said, pulling no punches with the little kids in attendance. "We had an administration that didn't know what the hell they were doing.

"Today we have the hottest country anywhere in the world."