'Nobody Cared About Me': Lisa Kudrow Claims She Was Treated Like an Afterthought Compared to Her 'Friends' Co-Stars and Was Dubbed 'The Sixth Friend'

Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit series, said: "Nobody cared about me. There were certain parts of (my talent agency) that just referred to me as 'the sixth Friend.'"

After the success of Friends turned its lead cast into global superstars, who went on to land big movie roles, Kudrow appeared to think the same kinds of deals eluded her.

She told The Independent: "There was no vision for me, and no expectations about the kind of career I could have. There was just, like, 'Boy, is she lucky she got on that show.'"

According to the actress, it was only when she starred as the wife of a psychiatrist treating a mob boss in the 1999 comedy Analyze This, starring Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal, that she began to get more compelling offers.