Kendra Duggar's Dad Paul Caldwell's GoFundMe Deleted Hours After Launching Fundraiser to Raise Money for 'Housing and Legal Bills'

He also said they were "grateful" for any help they receive, whether it was monetary or through sharing their "story with others."

"Anything you can do is a help – even if it’s just prayer," he added. "Your support means the world to us as we work to rebuild and find safety."

Independent journalist Katie Paulson, also known as withoutacrystalball on Instagram, later found the Caldwell family's Venmo account and confirmed that it belonged to them for those who wanted to donate there instead.

She also speculated that the Duggar family may be responsible for getting the fundraiser taken down, as both families have reportedly been at odds and estranged from each other since 2020. However, that is unconfirmed and it is still unclear why the GoFundMe was removed at this time.