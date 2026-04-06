Kendra Duggar's Dad Paul Caldwell's GoFundMe Deleted Hours After Launching Fundraiser to Raise Money for 'Housing and Legal Bills'
April 6 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
A GoFundMe created by Kendra Duggar's father, Paul Caldwell, was mysteriously deleted within hours of it being launched, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the link is still on their Instagram account, the page is no longer accessible on the website.
Why Did the Caldwell Family Need Financial Help?
Prior to it being taken down, Paul was asking for donations to help with "legal fees and housing." He set the goal at $24,000.
Although Paul did not directly mention Kendra's child endangerment arrest or the child molestation allegations against her husband, Joseph Duggar, he called their financial crisis a "difficult and urgent situation."
"This has been an incredibly stressful time, and we are doing everything we can to protect ourselves and move forward," he wrote in the summary found on Reddit. "The funds raised will go directly toward legal representation to help us navigate the challenges ahead, as well as finding a safe place to live. Both are essential for our well-being and peace of mind."
He also said they were "grateful" for any help they receive, whether it was monetary or through sharing their "story with others."
"Anything you can do is a help – even if it’s just prayer," he added. "Your support means the world to us as we work to rebuild and find safety."
Independent journalist Katie Paulson, also known as withoutacrystalball on Instagram, later found the Caldwell family's Venmo account and confirmed that it belonged to them for those who wanted to donate there instead.
She also speculated that the Duggar family may be responsible for getting the fundraiser taken down, as both families have reportedly been at odds and estranged from each other since 2020. However, that is unconfirmed and it is still unclear why the GoFundMe was removed at this time.
Kendra Duggar's Arrest
Days after Joseph was arrested in connection with child molestation allegations, Kendra was also taken into custody following a search of their Arkansas home.
Both Kendra and Joseph – who share two sons and two daughters together – were charged with four counts of child endangerment and four counts of false imprisonment after authorities allegedly found locks on the outside of bedroom doors in the house.
The 27-year-old was released on bail later that day and does not currently have custody of her kids.
Kendra Duggar Could File for Divorce From Joseph to Help Case
Entertainment attorney Jordan Matthews exclusively told Radar that prosecutors may try to sway Kendra to testify against her husband in court by helping her to get her children back in the near future.
"I would not be surprised if she files for divorce to favor her optics," he explained. "Her counsel may then attempt to negotiate a plea agreement, where she accepts a more favorable deal and is allowed to get custody of her kids, at least sooner than later, if she agrees to act as a witness against her husband."