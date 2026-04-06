Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down During 'Today' Return While Greeting Well-Wishers Outside Studio — 'You Guys Are So Beautiful'
April 6 2026, Published 1:03 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie broke down in tears as she greeted well-wishers during her return to the Today show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the anchor, 54, made her way outside, alongside her morning show co-hosts, to Rockefeller Plaza around 8.30am ET Monday, where she was greeted by hundreds of supporters.
'We Feel Your Prayers'
Wearing yellow ribbons as a sign of hope and carrying signs of support, Savannah sobbed as she met with those who gathered.
She said: "These signs are so beautiful, you guys have been so beautiful. I've received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family."
"We feel it, we feel your prayers," she added as she wiped away tears using co-host Al Roker's handkerchief while locking arms with Jenna Bush Hager.
Overwhelmed by Support
Guthrie made her first appearance on the Today show in two months following the abduction of her beloved mom, Nancy, who still remains missing.
Sitting behind her desk alongside co-host Craig Melvin, she said, "It's good to be home.”
Placing a protective hand on top of Guthrie's, Melvin replied, "It's good to have you home."
Guthrie added, "Well, ready or not, here we go, let's read the news," as she went an in-depth piece on Iran.
About half an hour after Guthrie's return, the camera panned to show a number of people outside the Manhattan studio with signs of support.
"Some beautiful signs out there," Guthrie noted. "I’m excited to see them (and) give them all a hug. I’ve been really feeling the love so much."
Guthrie's Future Still Uncertain
Late last month, Guthrie gave an interview about Nancy's abduction with Today co-host Hoda Kotb as she lamented that the lack of information about her mother's whereabouts has left her in despair.
NBC is said to have created a comprehensive plan to help Guthrie return, but it is unclear what will happen if there is an update about Nancy's case just before the star goes on air, or while she is hosting live.
Nancy, 84, was last seen entering her Arizona home on the evening of January 31 after having dinner with her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.
The next morning, she was reported missing after failing to attend a virtual church service with friends.
Days later, terrifying photos and videos of a potential suspect were released by the FBI, showing an armed, masked figure wearing black latex gloves at the door of her home. The figure was seen tampering with her Nest doorbell camera. The footage has so far been the only major evidence breakthrough that has been made public
Over the course of the investigation, only a few people have been taken in for questioning. No one has been arrested.
The day before her Today show comeback, Guthrie held back tears as she described her "deep disappointment with God" that her mother was still missing.
She was appearing in a video for Good Shepherd New York's digital Easter gathering on Sunday, discussing the importance of Easter and the happiness it brings in the Christian faith.