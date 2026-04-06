Savannah Guthrie Breaks Down During 'Today' Return While Greeting Well-Wishers Outside Studio — 'You Guys Are So Beautiful'

Guthrie made her first appearance on the Today show in two months following the abduction of her beloved mom, Nancy, who still remains missing.

Sitting behind her desk alongside co-host Craig Melvin, she said, "It's good to be home.”

Placing a protective hand on top of Guthrie's, Melvin replied, "It's good to have you home."

Guthrie added, "Well, ready or not, here we go, let's read the news," as she went an in-depth piece on Iran.

About half an hour after Guthrie's return, the camera panned to show a number of people outside the Manhattan studio with signs of support.

"Some beautiful signs out there," Guthrie noted. "I’m excited to see them (and) give them all a hug. I’ve been really feeling the love so much."