Savannah Guthrie Reveals 'Deep Disappointment with God' in Heartbreaking Easter Message ahead of 'Today' Show Return

Guthrie acknowledged she was currently having a hard time, alluding to the abduction of her 84-year-old mom Nancy who hasn't been seen since January 31.

She said: "We celebrate today the promise of a new life that never ends in death. But, standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away.

"When life itself seems far harder than death."

"These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment," she continued. "For most of us, there will come a time in our life when these feelings hold sway."

Guthrie went on to note that according to her faith, she’s taught to take comfort in the fact that Jesus also experienced pain. But again, she noted she's currently questioning feelings.