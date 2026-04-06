Savannah Guthrie Reveals 'Deep Disappointment with God' in Heartbreaking Easter Message ahead of 'Today' Show Return
April 6 2026, Published 6:44 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie admitted she's "disappointed with god" during a heartbreaking Easter message shared before her return to the Today show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the anchor, 54, appeared in a video for Good Shepherd New York's digital Easter gathering on Sunday, discussing the importance of Easter and the happiness it brings in the Christian faith.
First Easter Without Mom
Guthrie acknowledged she was currently having a hard time, alluding to the abduction of her 84-year-old mom Nancy who hasn't been seen since January 31.
She said: "We celebrate today the promise of a new life that never ends in death. But, standing here today, I have to tell you, there are moments in which that promise seems irretrievably far away.
"When life itself seems far harder than death."
"These moments of deep disappointment with God, the feeling of utter abandonment," she continued. "For most of us, there will come a time in our life when these feelings hold sway."
Guthrie went on to note that according to her faith, she’s taught to take comfort in the fact that Jesus also experienced pain. But again, she noted she's currently questioning feelings.
'In My Season Of Trial'
"Recently though, in my own season of trial, I have wondered," she said. "I have questioned whether Jesus really ever experienced this particular wound that I feel — this grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld."
"In those darkest moments, I have thought bitterly and perhaps irreverently, that I have stumbled upon a feeling that Jesus did not know."
She noted that "it isn’t wrong to think such thoughts, to challenge our God with questions." Guthrie said she wanted to fully acknowledge her feelings of loss and pain.“
"It is the darkness that makes this morning’s light so magnificent, so blindingly beautiful. It is all the brighter because it is so desperately needed," she explained.
Still Missing
"So I close my eyes this morning and I feel the sunshine," she added. "I see a bright vision of the day when heaven and earth pass away because they are one on earth as it is in heaven."
"When we celebrate today, this is what we celebrate — and I celebrate too. I still believe. And so, I say with conviction, Happy Easter."
Nearly two weeks ago, Savannah revealed she will return to anchoring the Today Show on Monday, April 6, but warned her comeback might be short-lived because of her mother's abduction.
In a tearful interview with her NBC colleague Hoda Kotb, Savannah said of her Today colleagues: "I have been so grateful to have this family.
"I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family and I want to be with my family," she said.
"I don't know if I can do it. I don't know if I'll belong anymore but I would like to try."
She's been off-screen since the horrible news broke, and suggested she is a fundamentally different person from the one last seen hosting from Studio One at NYC's Rockefeller Center.
"I can't come back and try to be something that I'm not. But I can't not come back, because it's my family. I think it's part of my purpose right now,' she told Kotb in the portion of the interview that aired Friday.
"I want to smile, and when I do, it will be real. My joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful.
"And when it's not, I'll say so."