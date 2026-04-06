EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Savannah Guthrie's Strength – Why She Will Never Lose Faith and the Moment She Knew Her Mom Was Gone

Savannah, a devout Baptist, has repeatedly referenced that faith in desperate public pleas to the kidnappers and in messages to supporters across America.

Just one day after Nancy's terrifying abduction from her Tucson, Ariz., home, Savannah, 54, posted a solemn, two-word social media message: "Please Pray."

Days later, on Feb. 4, the Today host fought through tears as she thanked supporters for their prayers, telling fans: "We feel them, and we continue to believe that (Nancy) feels them, too."

Then she spoke directly to her mother.

"You are God's precious daughter, Nancy," she said while flanked by siblings Annie, 56, and Camron, 61.

"We believe and know that even in this valley He is with you. Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again."

Eleven grueling days later, on Feb. 15, the Georgetown University-trained lawyer took to YouTube to appeal to whatever goodness might still reside in the kidnappers' hardened hearts.

"We still have hope, and we still believe. It's never too late," she said to them. "You're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing. We are here. We believe. We believe in the essential goodness of every human being, and it's never too late."