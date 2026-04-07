Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > savannah guthrie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Savannah Guthrie Returned to 'Today' — Top Doctor Says Routine Is 'Keeping Her Functional' Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance

split image of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie
Source: @today;Youtube/ @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie returned to Today as a neuropsychologist weighed in on her decision.

Profile Image

April 7 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Savannah Guthrie returned to Today this week for the first time since her mother Nancy's disappearance, stepping back into the spotlight as the search continues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While the emotional moment sparked questions about how she's coping, a neuropsychologist tells Radar her decision may be rooted in survival, not avoidance.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Clinically Sound Response'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The expert said going back to work can provide grounding during traumatic uncertainty.
Source: mega

The expert said going back to work can provide grounding during traumatic uncertainty.

Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez explained that Guthrie's return to work is not unusual in cases of traumatic uncertainty.

"Returning to that anchor desk isn't avoidance, it's actually a clinically sound response to an ambiguous loss situation, which is one of the most psychologically destabilizing experiences a person can face," she detailed.

She added that structure can play a critical role in stabilizing emotions during prolonged crises.

"Routine, especially one as structured and identity-reinforcing as a high-profile job, gives the nervous system something concrete to regulate around," she told Radar.

Article continues below advertisement

'Keeping Her Functional'

image of Guthrie stepped into a familiar routine as the doctor explained structure can regulate emotions.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Guthrie stepped into a familiar routine as the doctor explained structure can regulate emotions.

According to Hafeez, immersing herself in work may be helping Guthrie stay mentally afloat.

"Going back to a routine among supportive co-workers can be grounding and give her temporary respite from grief as she is immersed in research for the day's stories, interaction with colleagues, and focus when she is on-air," she detailed.

"That does not mean the grief goes away, but when someone is immersed in activity and a high-pressure job, the brain has less 'room' to focus on other things for that period of time," the doctor added.

"For someone like Savannah, who has spent decades in that role, the 'Today' show isn't just a job, it's part of her psychological scaffolding," Hafeez continued.

"Leaning on it right now isn't a sign that she's not grieving. It's likely what's keeping her functional enough to be present for whatever comes next," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

An Emotional Return to Air

image of The neuropsychologist described her return as a clinically sound response to ambiguous loss.
Source: NBC

The neuropsychologist described her return as a clinically sound response to ambiguous loss.

Guthrie, 54, appeared back at the anchor desk alongside co-host Craig Melvin, who warmly welcomed her return.

"Good morning, welcome to 'Today' on this Monday morning," she said. "We are so glad you started your week with us, and it's good to be home."

"It's good to have you back at home," Melvin replied, reaching for her hand.

"Well, ready or not, let's do the news!" Guthrie responded.

She wore a bright yellow dress — a color that has taken on symbolic meaning in her mother's hometown of Tucson, where residents have been displaying yellow ribbons as a sign of hope.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of lindsey buckingham

Fleetwood Mac Legend Lindsey Buckingham's Suspected Stalker Charged After Street Attack with 'Unknown Substance'

Megyn Kelly, Kristi and Bryon Noem, Donald Trump

Trump 'Loves Gossip': Megyn Kelly Claims Prez 'Knew' About Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Husband's 'Bimbofication' Scandal Before Photo Leak

Overwhelmed by Support

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of Guthrie's decades-long role was cited as a key source of psychological support.
Source: mega

Guthrie's decades-long role was cited as a key source of psychological support.

Later in the broadcast, Guthrie became visibly emotional as she acknowledged the outpouring of support from viewers gathered outside the studio.

"Some beautiful signs out there. I'm excited to see them, give them all a hug. I've been really feeling the love so much," she said.

Meeting supporters in person, she tearfully added, "These signs are so beautiful, you guys have been so beautiful. I've received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it, we feel your prayers."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.