EXCLUSIVE: Why Savannah Guthrie Returned to 'Today' — Top Doctor Says Routine Is 'Keeping Her Functional' Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance
April 7 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie returned to Today this week for the first time since her mother Nancy's disappearance, stepping back into the spotlight as the search continues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While the emotional moment sparked questions about how she's coping, a neuropsychologist tells Radar her decision may be rooted in survival, not avoidance.
'A Clinically Sound Response'
Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez explained that Guthrie's return to work is not unusual in cases of traumatic uncertainty.
"Returning to that anchor desk isn't avoidance, it's actually a clinically sound response to an ambiguous loss situation, which is one of the most psychologically destabilizing experiences a person can face," she detailed.
She added that structure can play a critical role in stabilizing emotions during prolonged crises.
"Routine, especially one as structured and identity-reinforcing as a high-profile job, gives the nervous system something concrete to regulate around," she told Radar.
'Keeping Her Functional'
According to Hafeez, immersing herself in work may be helping Guthrie stay mentally afloat.
"Going back to a routine among supportive co-workers can be grounding and give her temporary respite from grief as she is immersed in research for the day's stories, interaction with colleagues, and focus when she is on-air," she detailed.
"That does not mean the grief goes away, but when someone is immersed in activity and a high-pressure job, the brain has less 'room' to focus on other things for that period of time," the doctor added.
"For someone like Savannah, who has spent decades in that role, the 'Today' show isn't just a job, it's part of her psychological scaffolding," Hafeez continued.
"Leaning on it right now isn't a sign that she's not grieving. It's likely what's keeping her functional enough to be present for whatever comes next," she explained.
An Emotional Return to Air
Guthrie, 54, appeared back at the anchor desk alongside co-host Craig Melvin, who warmly welcomed her return.
"Good morning, welcome to 'Today' on this Monday morning," she said. "We are so glad you started your week with us, and it's good to be home."
"It's good to have you back at home," Melvin replied, reaching for her hand.
"Well, ready or not, let's do the news!" Guthrie responded.
She wore a bright yellow dress — a color that has taken on symbolic meaning in her mother's hometown of Tucson, where residents have been displaying yellow ribbons as a sign of hope.
Overwhelmed by Support
Later in the broadcast, Guthrie became visibly emotional as she acknowledged the outpouring of support from viewers gathered outside the studio.
"Some beautiful signs out there. I'm excited to see them, give them all a hug. I've been really feeling the love so much," she said.
Meeting supporters in person, she tearfully added, "These signs are so beautiful, you guys have been so beautiful. I've received so many letters, so much kindness to me and my whole family. We feel it, we feel your prayers."