EXCLUSIVE: Why Savannah Guthrie Returned to 'Today' — Top Doctor Says Routine Is 'Keeping Her Functional' Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance

While the emotional moment sparked questions about how she's coping, a neuropsychologist tells Radar her decision may be rooted in survival, not avoidance.

The expert said going back to work can provide grounding during traumatic uncertainty.

"Routine, especially one as structured and identity-reinforcing as a high-profile job, gives the nervous system something concrete to regulate around," she told Radar .

She added that structure can play a critical role in stabilizing emotions during prolonged crises.

"Returning to that anchor desk isn't avoidance, it's actually a clinically sound response to an ambiguous loss situation, which is one of the most psychologically destabilizing experiences a person can face," she detailed.

Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez explained that Guthrie's return to work is not unusual in cases of traumatic uncertainty.

According to Hafeez, immersing herself in work may be helping Guthrie stay mentally afloat.

"Going back to a routine among supportive co-workers can be grounding and give her temporary respite from grief as she is immersed in research for the day's stories, interaction with colleagues, and focus when she is on-air," she detailed.

"That does not mean the grief goes away, but when someone is immersed in activity and a high-pressure job, the brain has less 'room' to focus on other things for that period of time," the doctor added.

"For someone like Savannah, who has spent decades in that role, the 'Today' show isn't just a job, it's part of her psychological scaffolding," Hafeez continued.

"Leaning on it right now isn't a sign that she's not grieving. It's likely what's keeping her functional enough to be present for whatever comes next," she explained.