'It's Good to Be Home': Savannah Guthrie Returns to the 'Today' Show for the First Time Since Mom Nancy's Horrifying Abduction
April 6 2026, Published 8:18 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie is back on the Today show for the first time since her mother's abduction.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the anchor's co-host Craig Melvin briefly acknowledged her reappearance before diving into news segments.
'Ready Or Not, Let's Do The News!'
Wearing a bright yellow dress for her first day back, Guthrie appeared in good spirits as she joined Melvin behind the desk.
The color is being used in her mother Nancy's hometown of Tucson, Arizona, as an emblem of hope — with locals wearing yellow ribbons to show their support after she was taken from her home on February 1.
The 54-year-old said: "Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning.
"We are so glad you started your week with us, and it’s good to be home."
"It’s good to have you back at home," Melvin, 46, said, reaching out to touch her hand.
Guthrie replied: "Well, ready or not, let's do the news!"
Melvin immediately jumped into a news segment on the Iran War.
Support For Savannah
About half an hour after Guthrie's return, the camera panned to show a number of people outside the Manhattan studio with signs of support for the anchor.
She said: "Some beautiful signs out there. I'm excited to see them, give them all a hug. I've been really feeling the love so much.'"
Late last month, Guthrie gave an in-depth interview about Nancy's abduction to Today co-host Hoda Kotb.
She said the continued lack of information about Nancy's whereabouts has left her in despair.
NBC are said to have created a comprehensive plan to help Guthrie's return. It is unclear what will happen if there is an update about Nancy's case just before the star goes on air, or while she is live on air hosting.
Putting On A Brave Face
Nancy, 84, was last seen entering her $1million home on the evening of January 31 after having dinner with her daughter, Annie, and son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni.
The next morning, she was reported missing after failing to attend a virtual church service with friends.
Ten days later, terrifying photos and videos of a potential suspect were released by the FBI showing an armed, masked figure wearing black latex gloves at the door of her home.
The figure was seen tampering with her Nest doorbell camera. The footage has so far been the only major evidence breakthrough that has been made public.
In the days leading up to her return on the Today show , Guthrie admitted that she had doubts she would be able to slip back into the role of co-anchor on the hit news show as she struggles with the fact that her mother still has yet to be found.
"Its hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness, and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not," she said at the time.
"I don’t know if I can do it," she continued. "I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore, but I would like to try. I would like to try."
During a recent interview with Hoda Kotb, Savannah said her mother taught her to be resilient through grief.
"I won’t let sadness win for her. She taught me. I saw her grieve," she said at the time. "I saw her world shatter. I saw it. And I saw her get up and I saw her believe. And I saw her love. And I saw her hope and I saw her smile and I saw her laugh. I saw her joy."
"I saw her love of the world and adventure," she continued. "I saw her belief. I saw her faith. She taught me. She taught all of us."