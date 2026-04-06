'It's Good to Be Home': Savannah Guthrie Returns to the 'Today' Show for the First Time Since Mom Nancy's Horrifying Abduction

Wearing a bright yellow dress for her first day back, Guthrie appeared in good spirits as she joined Melvin behind the desk.

The color is being used in her mother Nancy's hometown of Tucson, Arizona, as an emblem of hope — with locals wearing yellow ribbons to show their support after she was taken from her home on February 1.

The 54-year-old said: "Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning.

"We are so glad you started your week with us, and it’s good to be home."

"It’s good to have you back at home," Melvin, 46, said, reaching out to touch her hand.

Guthrie replied: "Well, ready or not, let's do the news!"

Melvin immediately jumped into a news segment on the Iran War.