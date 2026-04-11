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Home > Exclusives > Pamela Anderson
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EXCLUSIVE: New 'Baywatch' Cast Quake Over Being Drowned by Show 'Curse' Which Hit Almost Every Other Actor on Smash Series

Split photos of David Hasselhoff, Carmen Elektra and Brooke Burns
Source: Baywatch/Youtube

The new 'Baywatch' cast is said to be terrified of experiencing the 'curse.'

April 11 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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The Baywatch reboot cast are stricken with fear they face being pulled under by a "curse" that has struck almost every original cast member of the hit beach show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pamela Anderson, now 58, has emerged as one of the most high-profile survivors of the so-called hex TV insiders say has followed the original Baywatch cast for decades, as producers prepare to relaunch the iconic beach drama with a fresh lineup.

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Baywatch Legacy Overshadowed by 'Curse' Claims

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Photo of Pamela Anderson
Source: Baywatch/Youtube

Pamela Anderson emerged as a high-profile survivor of the show’s alleged hex.

Anderson, who rose to global fame as C.J. Parker after joining the show in its third season, went on to become one of television's highest-paid stars, despite nearly being written out following the fallout from her sex tape scandal with then-husband Tommy Lee.

The original Baywatch series, which defined 1990s pop culture with its slow-motion lifeguard runs and global syndication success, launched the careers of multiple actors, including David Hasselhoff, Erika Eleniak, Yasmine Bleeth, Jeremy Jackson, Carmen Electra, and David Charvet.

Now, as a reboot moves forward, attention has turned to the divergent – and often troubled – paths taken and scandals endured by the original stars in the years since the show ended.

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Photo cast of 'Baywatch'
Source: Baywatch/Youtube

The new 'Baywatch' cast fears a curse following the original stars’ hardships, according to insiders.

A television industry source said: "There's a growing sense that Baywatch carries a 'curse.' Almost every actor from the original show was struck by hardship in one form or another after the spotlight faded."

The insider added: "That legacy hangs now over the reboot, with the new cast fearing they could be struck by the same 'curse' that has afflicted nearly every original member of the Baywatch cast."

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Pamela Anderson's Story at the Center

Photo of Pamela Anderson
Source: MEGA

The 58-year-old actress reclaimed her image recently through activism and film.

Anderson's story remains central to that narrative. Her sex tape, leaked in the 1990s, became one of the earliest viral celebrity scandals and had a profound impact on her career and personal life.

In recent years, Anderson has reclaimed her image – stepping away from her once-heavy makeup and rejecting her "bimbo" persona, and focusing on activism through the Pamela Anderson Foundation.

She also earned critical acclaim for her role in The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola, portraying a veteran Las Vegas performer.

Another industry insider said: "Pammy's experience is often seen as ground zero for the so-called 'Baywatch curse,' as it's a moment where intense fame collided with personal upheaval. But she's also proof that it's possible to come through that and redefine your narrative."

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Cast Struggles Fuel Concern Ahead of Reboot

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Photo of Carmen Elektra
Source: MEGA

Carmen Electra described her recent career moves as intense and empowering.

They added: "Still, when you look across the cast, it's striking how many faced serious challenges – addiction, legal trouble, or stepping away from the industry entirely."

Hasselhoff, who anchored the show as Mitch Buchannon, later spoke openly about his struggles with alcoholism, while Bleeth entered rehab for cocaine addiction.

Jackson left the series amid drug issues and was later sentenced to jail following a 2015 stabbing incident. In 2024, the actor confessed in the TV docu-series After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun he was using meth during his final season on Baywatch.

Eleniak stepped back from Hollywood, now living a quieter life in Canada, focused on family and spirituality, while Charvet transitioned into music after leaving acting.

Electra, meanwhile, carved out a successful career in comedy films, including Scary Movie and Starsky & Hutch, later embracing new platforms and describing her move to OnlyFans as "intense and very empowering."

A source close to the Baywatch reboot said: "The new cast is walking into something bigger than just a TV show – they're stepping into a legacy where almost every original star was touched by hardship. That's why people are calling it a 'curse,' and why there's real anxiety about history repeating itself."

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