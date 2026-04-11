EXCLUSIVE: New 'Baywatch' Cast Quake Over Being Drowned by Show 'Curse' Which Hit Almost Every Other Actor on Smash Series

They added: "Still, when you look across the cast, it's striking how many faced serious challenges – addiction, legal trouble, or stepping away from the industry entirely."

Hasselhoff, who anchored the show as Mitch Buchannon, later spoke openly about his struggles with alcoholism, while Bleeth entered rehab for cocaine addiction.

Jackson left the series amid drug issues and was later sentenced to jail following a 2015 stabbing incident. In 2024, the actor confessed in the TV docu-series After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun he was using meth during his final season on Baywatch.

Eleniak stepped back from Hollywood, now living a quieter life in Canada, focused on family and spirituality, while Charvet transitioned into music after leaving acting.

Electra, meanwhile, carved out a successful career in comedy films, including Scary Movie and Starsky & Hutch, later embracing new platforms and describing her move to OnlyFans as "intense and very empowering."

A source close to the Baywatch reboot said: "The new cast is walking into something bigger than just a TV show – they're stepping into a legacy where almost every original star was touched by hardship. That's why people are calling it a 'curse,' and why there's real anxiety about history repeating itself."