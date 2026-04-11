EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla Preparing for Combat — Prince Harry's Peace Talks Have Monarch Planning to Show Him and Meghan Markle Who's Boss

"She's not planning to start a scene, but she's not going to pretend everything is fine and play nice with Camilla. She's told Harry she refuses to be a punching bag anymore – especially for someone she believes has spent years trying to destroy her reputation," the insider added.

According to palace insiders, Camilla is running rampant through the palace after her cancer-stricken husband's assurances that her standing will remain solid – even if he passes away and Prince William, 43, ascends to the throne while she's still alive.

But Camilla, 78, is said to be seething that sentimental Charles, 77, is even considering mending fences with redheaded renegade Harry, who, with Markle, left behind life as working royals in the U.K. in 2020 to chase fame and fortune in the former Suits star's home state of California.

Sources said the couple's defection from the palace didn't bother Camilla as much as Harry's scathing tell-all, Spare, which painted the current queen as a backbiting bully who planted stories in the press to tear down the Sussexes and shine her own star.