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Home > Exclusives > Brooklyn Beckham
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EXCLUSIVE: Beckhams Battle Tears Apart Tinseltown — How Stars are Taking Sides in Notorious Family Blood Feud

beckhams blood feud splits tinseltown stars take sides
Source: MEGA

The Beckhams' family blood feud divides Tinseltown as celebrities publicly take sides.

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April 11 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

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Bomb-thrower Brooklyn Beckham lit the fuse that blew his family feud wide open, and RadarOnline.com can reveal Hollywood is now being forced to take sides.

In an explosive Instagram Stories post on Jan. 19, Brooklyn accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of trying to "bribe" him into "signing away the rights" to his own name.

The 26-year-old also claimed his mom danced inappropriately with him at his wedding to Nicola Peltz and made it crystal clear he has no interest in reconciling with his family.

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Picking Sides In The Nasty Fight

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David and Victoria Beckham received public support from former Spice Girls following Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram allegations.
Source: MEGA

David and Victoria Beckham received public support from former Spice Girls following Brooklyn Beckham's Instagram allegations.

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Now, sources said famous faces on both sides of the pond are lining up behind Team Becks or Team Brooklyn.

"This is the messiest family feud since the royals," said a Tinseltown source. "Victoria and David are very well loved, so there's a lot of support for them, not just in the U.K. but America as well. That doesn't mean no one is sympathetic to Brooklyn. There are certainly people who feel he's telling the truth."

Days after Brooklyn's online attack, Victoria's former Spice Girl bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie Chisholm gathered around her for a photo op at Emma's 50th birthday bash.

"They wanted to do a show of solidarity with Victoria rather than making a statement because Victoria does not want to feed into this, but they all have her back," insisted the source.

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Standing By Posh

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Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones defended the Beckhams on 'Today With Jenna & Sheinelle' after Brooklyn aired family grievances online.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones defended the Beckhams on 'Today With Jenna & Sheinelle' after Brooklyn aired family grievances online.

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Not all of the Beckhams' celeb pals and admirers have been as subdued. Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones defended David and Victoria on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, while slamming Brooklyn for airing grievances online.

On Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen declared: "I stand with Posh," while Bethenny Frankel blasted Brooklyn for taking private family issues public.

Celeb hairstylist Justin Anderson, who claimed to have worked with Peltz, said her presence brought "toxic energy" into the family.

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Team Brooklyn

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Lily Allen and Rebecca Loos voiced support for Brooklyn amid the escalating Beckham family feud.
Source: MEGA

Lily Allen and Rebecca Loos voiced support for Brooklyn amid the escalating Beckham family feud.

Brooklyn's supporters include Lily Allen, who shared her West End Girl album artwork reworked with Brooklyn's face, and Rebecca Loos, David's former assistant, who claimed to have an affair with him.

Talia Storm, who dated Brooklyn when they were 16, said she is "100 percent Team Brooklyn" and claimed she always felt Victoria "didn't like" her during their romance.

"No doubt more people are going to speak out," warned the insider. "This is just getting started and the general feeling is that it's only going to get uglier."

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