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Home > Exclusives > Timothee Chalamet
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EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet's X-Rated Hook Up Revealed — Erotic Brunette Opens Heart About Being Dined and Dumped by 'Dune' Star

Timothee Chalamet's x-rated past has been revealed as claims surface about his dating behavior involving the 'Dune' star.
Source: MEGA

Timothee Chalamet's x-rated past has been revealed as claims surface about his dating behavior involving the 'Dune' star.

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April 11 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Oscar darling Timothee Chalamet carried on a sizzling, hush-hush, on-off liaison with a smokin' hot adult entertainer that crashed when he hooked up with current girlfriend Kylie Jenner, the X-rated gal claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal

Sarah Tena, 32, insists she plunged into a nonexclusive secret romance with the 30-year-old superstar, who recently was nominated for, but lost, a Best Actor Oscar for Marty Supreme, in January 2020.

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DM Slide Led to Secret Meeting

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Sarah Tena claimed Timothee Chalamet contacted her months after she messaged him following his role in 'The King.'
Source: @AZUL_HERMOSA AND @SARAHJTENA/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Sarah Tena claimed Timothee Chalamet contacted her months after she messaged him following his role in 'The King.'

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The curvy cutie says after seeing the Dune hero in The King, she thought, "Oh, this guy is handsome," and began pursuing him through the DMs he posted on social media.

Three months later, she claimed he answered and then set up a meeting at his friend's Santa Monica beach house.

The hottie says they instantly "clicked" while they drank wine, discussed film and he sang songs from his upcoming biopic about music superstar Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown.

"He had all these scripts up for the Bob Dylan role and I was like, 'What is this?' and he's like, 'It's for Bob Dylan. I'm going to play him,' and I was like, 'That's so cool,'" she claimed.

"He played me a few songs, and he was so great. He had been practicing maybe for a month he told me."

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Inside The Alleged Steamy Night

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The adult entertainer said Chalamet shared songs from 'A Complete Unknown' during their alleged early meeting.
Source: MEGA

The adult entertainer said Chalamet shared songs from 'A Complete Unknown' during their alleged early meeting.

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Tena insisted the actor "made the first move" and she stayed "that night with him" and they had "a wonderful, wonderful time."

She claimed they began hooking up nearly every other month and "I knew there were feelings involved for both of us. That's why it continued for as long as it did," she told London's Daily Mail newspaper.

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'I Was In Love'

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Tena said Kylie Jenner's relationship with Chalamet left her feeling 'blindsided.'
Source: MEGA; @AZUL_HERMOSA AND @SARAHJTENA/INSTAGRAM

Tena said Kylie Jenner's relationship with Chalamet left her feeling 'blindsided.'

"I was in love with Timothee, yeah," she said, adding, "I wanted it to be where we made more time for one another."

But in early 2023, he was spotted schmoozing with Jenner, 28, at Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Fashion Week show, and shortly after that the famous pair went public with their romance.

Tena slammed the way he "blindsided" and dropped her as "disrespectful," saying: "I miss him... I never thought him and I would stop talking because we had that friendship also.

"He's changed. I know he's changed. Hollywood changes people."

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