EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet's X-Rated Hook Up Revealed — Erotic Brunette Opens Heart About Being Dined and Dumped by 'Dune' Star

The curvy cutie says after seeing the Dune hero in The King, she thought, "Oh, this guy is handsome," and began pursuing him through the DMs he posted on social media.

Three months later, she claimed he answered and then set up a meeting at his friend's Santa Monica beach house.

The hottie says they instantly "clicked" while they drank wine, discussed film and he sang songs from his upcoming biopic about music superstar Bob Dylan, A Complete Unknown.

"He had all these scripts up for the Bob Dylan role and I was like, 'What is this?' and he's like, 'It's for Bob Dylan. I'm going to play him,' and I was like, 'That's so cool,'" she claimed.

"He played me a few songs, and he was so great. He had been practicing maybe for a month he told me."