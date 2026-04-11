EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Driving Double Dates With Brad Pitt — Desperate Reality TV Star Using Lewis Hamilton Romance to Park Herself With the A-List

But with a sequel to the blockbuster F1 in the works, the 45-year-old reality star thinks it's only a matter of time before she and Hamilton, 41, are going on double dates with Pitt, 62, and his longtime partner, Ines de Ramon, 34.

"Being able to be seen out and about with THE Brad Pitt would really give her a sense of vindication because he's pretty much the Hollywood prom king," the source said.

"Lewis and Brad talk all the time and apparently, he's already put Kim on speakerphone with Brad, which was a big thrill for her because she's a huge fan.

"She was totally giddy about it afterwards."