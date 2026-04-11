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Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
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EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Driving Double Dates With Brad Pitt — Desperate Reality TV Star Using Lewis Hamilton Romance to Park Herself With the A-List

Kim Kardashian has been using her Lewis Hamilton romance to spark double date buzz involving Brad Pitt.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has been using her Lewis Hamilton romance to spark double date buzz involving Brad Pitt.

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April 11 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Cunning Kim Kardashian is gleeful thinking about a bonus of her budding relationship with racing driver Lewis Hamilton – she'll get to hang out with his F1 costar Brad Pitt, RadarOnline.com can reveal

"Kim's very aware that certain circles in the entertainment world have never accepted her, and that's something that's always bothered her," an insider said.

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'Hollywood Prom King'

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Kim Kardashian sees Brad Pitt as 'Hollywood prom king' as her relationship with Lewis Hamilton opens new social circles.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian sees Brad Pitt as 'Hollywood prom king' as her relationship with Lewis Hamilton opens new social circles.

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But with a sequel to the blockbuster F1 in the works, the 45-year-old reality star thinks it's only a matter of time before she and Hamilton, 41, are going on double dates with Pitt, 62, and his longtime partner, Ines de Ramon, 34.

"Being able to be seen out and about with THE Brad Pitt would really give her a sense of vindication because he's pretty much the Hollywood prom king," the source said.

"Lewis and Brad talk all the time and apparently, he's already put Kim on speakerphone with Brad, which was a big thrill for her because she's a huge fan.

"She was totally giddy about it afterwards."

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Kim's 'In Love' With Lewis

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An insider said Kardashian was 'totally giddy' after Hamilton connected her with Pitt.
Source: MEGA

An insider said Kardashian was 'totally giddy' after Hamilton connected her with Pitt.

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According to the source, the mother of four isn't the type to get starstruck, but it'll be hard for her to keep her cool when she finally does get to meet the Fight Club hunk in person.

"Of course, things with Lewis have to stay on track for this to all happen but Kim is confident they will – she says they're in love," said the source.

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Getting Close To A-List Stars

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Past attempts to break into elite circles saw Kardashian linked to Beyonce through Kanye West, but the pair 'never seemed to gel.'
Source: MEGA

Past attempts to break into elite circles saw Kardashian linked to Beyonce through Kanye West, but the pair 'never seemed to gel.'

This isn't Kardashian's first attempt to infiltrate the A-list.

Following her 2014 marriage to Kanye West, she thought she would be BFFs with the rapper's on-off friend Jay-Z's wife, Beyonce, but the two never seemed to gel, and rumors circulated the Lemonade hitmaker disliked the SKIMS founder.

Meanwhile, Kim isn't the only Kardashian trying to leave her reality-show roots behind her and break into the upper echelons of show business.

As readers know, her younger sister Kylie Jenner is in a three-year relationship with four-time Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet.

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