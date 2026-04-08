Kristi Noem's Husband Admitted to Desperately 'Needing God' to Fetish Model — Before His Racy Texts and Photos of Him Wearing Enormous Fake Breasts Were Leaked

Raccagno told the Daily Mail she first encountered Bryon in 2020, when he began following her PlasticBarbie2000 OnlyFans page under the name "Jason from Chicago."

The former first gentleman of South Dakota allegedly shelled out $250 a month for VIP subscriber content, including private messaging with the former Playboy model, who charges $20 per minute for video chats.

As their talks became more frequent and raunchy, Bryon is said to have tried to "heal" himself by pressing pause on contact with Raccagno, only to come back for more.

"He'd always say, 'I gotta go away, but I'll be back. Thank you for everything, but I need God. God needs to help me and heal me.' I was like, OK, honey, I wish you the best," she claimed.

Raccagno then claimed, "And then he'd pop up again after like a month or two."