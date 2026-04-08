Kristi Noem's Husband Admitted to Desperately 'Needing God' to Fetish Model — Before His Racy Texts and Photos of Him Wearing Enormous Fake Breasts Were Leaked
April 8 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem's husband, Bryon Noem, allegedly turned to God in a bid to curb his shocking fetish, but kept returning for more, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sensational claims about the fired DHS secretary’s deeply religious spouse were made by Barbie doll fetish model Nicole Raccagno, who alleged Bryon paid her tens of thousands of dollars to indulge his cross-dressing fantasies.
Bryon Noem Would Disappear to Seek God's 'Healing' Amid Fetish Calls
Raccagno told the Daily Mail she first encountered Bryon in 2020, when he began following her PlasticBarbie2000 OnlyFans page under the name "Jason from Chicago."
The former first gentleman of South Dakota allegedly shelled out $250 a month for VIP subscriber content, including private messaging with the former Playboy model, who charges $20 per minute for video chats.
As their talks became more frequent and raunchy, Bryon is said to have tried to "heal" himself by pressing pause on contact with Raccagno, only to come back for more.
"He'd always say, 'I gotta go away, but I'll be back. Thank you for everything, but I need God. God needs to help me and heal me.' I was like, OK, honey, I wish you the best," she claimed.
Raccagno then claimed, "And then he'd pop up again after like a month or two."
Bryon Noem Claimed He Owned a Pink Thong
The adult entertainer claimed Bryon confessed to owning a pink thong and that he wanted to look just like her and the other fetish models he was in contact with.
'He said he liked a pink thong. He would say, "I have one,'" Raccagno claimed. "He would just say he likes pink; that he wants to be a bimbo like me."
Bryon appeared in such a look in photos leaked to the outlet last week, showing him replicating the bimbofication look with blown-up balloons under a tight top to simulate breasts, while wearing a pair of pink hot pants.
"I don't judge. You're paying some of my bills, so yeah, whatever makes you happy," Raccagno said of how she was happy to indulge the insurance company owners' kinks.
Bryon Noem Wanted to Be Fetish Model's 'Slave'
Raccagno hinted that Bryon liked to be dominated, alleging that he wanted to be her "slave," so she started calling him "Slave Babe."
Kristi's husband allegedly set up an arrangement where he paid the model $1,500 for private videos, often showing her undressing, as well as their pricey chats. Raccagno estimated she made "tens of thousands" of dollars from their deal, in which Bryon also footed the bill for pricey luxury items, such as designer shoes and handbags.
He also allegedly spent $2,000 to further bimbofy Raccago by having her 38N breasts enhanced to a massive 2,500cc.
"He would never say no to me. He had to pay for my fillers, my Botox. Whenever I was not looking like a hot bimbo, he would give me money," the platinum blonde model claimed.
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Bryon Noem's 'Calling From God' to Support Wife Kristi
Bryon and Krist were high school sweethearts who have been married for 33 years. The duo has three adult children.
Both are devout Christians, with the former South Dakota governor once telling the state's public radio station, "My relationship with the Lord is my foundation in all things. As a result, the values I hold according to biblical principles impact my decisions."
Amid rampant speculation that Kristi was having an affair with her top DHS aide, Corey Lewandowski, a family member revealed that it was Bryon's faith that kept the two from ever getting a divorce.
“He said he decided about 20 years ago that it was his calling from God to support her in whatever she decided to do. So he has put up with the humiliation. We will see if he sticks with her now," the relative said.
However, that was before Bryon's secret double life was revealed, which Kristi claimed left her "devastated" and "blindsided."