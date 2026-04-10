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Home > Politics > Kristi Noem

'I Want to Be a Woman': Kristi Noem's Husband Confessed Secret Desire for Gender Transition and Hormone Therapy in Explosive Calls With Dominatrix

Photo of Bryon Noem and Shy Sotomayor
Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram, @raelynnrileyxx/X

Scandalous new calls and texts allegedly between Bryon Noem and a dominatrix have been released.

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April 10 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

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The hits just keep on coming for fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, as her husband, Bryon, confessed his secret desire to become a woman to a "bimbofication" model, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dominatrix Shy Sotomayor, who uses the professional name Raelynn Riley, shared dozens of phone recordings and text messages where Bryon allegedly talked about gender transition and hormone therapy while slamming his politician wife.

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Bryon Noem Told His Dominatrix 'You're So Much Better' Than Wife Kristi

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Photo of Shy Sotomayor
Source: @raelynnrileyxx/X

Dominatrix Shy Sotomayor revealed the contents of numerous calls and texts with Bryon Noem.

Sotomayor, who boasts massive 2500cc breasts despite her 5-feet-tall frame, shared the audio from paid conversations and online messages with the Daily Mail.

"So much better than your wife, aren't I?" the dominatrix demanded to know from Bryon, who paid thousands of dollars for multiple fetish-related calls.

"You're so much better," the insurance businessman responded.

Bryon, who has been married to Kristi for 33 years, later told Sotomayor, "I can see us leaving our spouses for each other."

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Bryon Noem Discussed 'Implants' and 'Hormones'

Photo of Bryon Noem and Shy Sotomayor
Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram, @raelynnrileyxx/X

Bryon Noem discussed the possibility of transition in the calls.

Bryon even discussed the possibility of transitioning during another racy conversation with Sotomayor in January.

"Do you want me to be a woman?" he asked.

When she replied, "Do you want to be a woman for me?" Bryon declared, "I think I do."

She then gushed to Bryon, "I think you’d make a great woman," and he raved, "I would have to agree with you."

The former rancher described how he could get a number of procedures done, such as "hair removal, huge fake t---, a-- implants, and hormones."

Bryon told her, "I will be your trans girl. Long hair, big lips. B----. Pierced b----," as Sotomayor responded, "Mmmm good, I'll make you the prettiest trans girl ever."

"I want to be a Crystal so bad. I want to be a woman so bad," he added, referring to what he wanted as a feminine name.

This stunned Sotomayor.

"I was just jaw to the floor, thrown for a loop that he wanted to be called that, so close to her name, when he could have gone with Stephanie or something," she told the outlet about how "Crystal" was similar sounding to "Kristi."

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Bryon Noem 'Loved' It When the Domantrix Trashed His Family

Photo of Bryon Noem and Shy Sotomayor
Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram, @raelynnrileyxx/X

Bryon Noem seemingly enjoyed it when the dominatrix called his family 'gross.'

In a November 2025 text exchange, Sotomayor slammed Bryon's family, calling them "gross."

He replied, "Love that." Bryon later asked her, "Do you really think they’re gross?" to which Sotomayor responded, "Yes. Don’t you?"

The dominatrix went on, "Besides the fact of who your wife is, no one is prettier than me. No one is as powerful."

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Kristi Noem 'Devastated' by Her Husband's Fetishes

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Photo of Bryon and Kristi Noem
Source: @sdbryonnoem/Instagram

Kristi Noem claimed she was 'devastated' to learn about her husband's fetish.

Kristi was fired by Donald Trump as his DHS Secretary on March 5. Her humiliation has been compounded by the scandal surrounding Bryon, as the Daily Mail first published photos of him on March 31, wearing large balloons under a tight shirt to simulate b------, and a pair of tight pink hot pants.

Bryon has not denied that the subsequent "bimbofication" selfies were of him, while several OnlyFans stars have come forward revealing how he allegedly paid tens of thousands of dollars for helping service his fetish fantasies.

Kristi's rep released a statement saying she was "devastated" and her family "blindsided" by her husband's actions on the day of the photo leak, but neither spouse has had anything further to say since the scandal began unfolding.

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