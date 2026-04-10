'I Want to Be a Woman': Kristi Noem's Husband Confessed Secret Desire for Gender Transition and Hormone Therapy in Explosive Calls With Dominatrix

Dominatrix Shy Sotomayor, who uses the professional name Raelynn Riley, shared dozens of phone recordings and text messages where Bryon allegedly talked about gender transition and hormone therapy while slamming his politician wife.

The hits just keep on coming for fired DHS Secretary Kristi Noem , as her husband, Bryon, confessed his secret desire to become a woman to a " bimbofication " model, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Dominatrix Shy Sotomayor revealed the contents of numerous calls and texts with Bryon Noem.

Bryon, who has been married to Kristi for 33 years, later told Sotomayor, "I can see us leaving our spouses for each other."

"You're so much better," the insurance businessman responded.

"So much better than your wife, aren't I?" the dominatrix demanded to know from Bryon, who paid thousands of dollars for multiple fetish-related calls.

Sotomayor, who boasts massive 2500cc breasts despite her 5-feet-tall frame, shared the audio from paid conversations and online messages with the Daily Mail .

Bryon Noem discussed the possibility of transition in the calls.

Bryon even discussed the possibility of transitioning during another racy conversation with Sotomayor in January.

"Do you want me to be a woman?" he asked.

When she replied, "Do you want to be a woman for me?" Bryon declared, "I think I do."

She then gushed to Bryon, "I think you’d make a great woman," and he raved, "I would have to agree with you."

The former rancher described how he could get a number of procedures done, such as "hair removal, huge fake t---, a-- implants, and hormones."

Bryon told her, "I will be your trans girl. Long hair, big lips. B----. Pierced b----," as Sotomayor responded, "Mmmm good, I'll make you the prettiest trans girl ever."

"I want to be a Crystal so bad. I want to be a woman so bad," he added, referring to what he wanted as a feminine name.

This stunned Sotomayor.

"I was just jaw to the floor, thrown for a loop that he wanted to be called that, so close to her name, when he could have gone with Stephanie or something," she told the outlet about how "Crystal" was similar sounding to "Kristi."