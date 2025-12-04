EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew's Daughters Dragged Into Epstein Scandal — Beatrice & Eugenie 'Panicking as Prince William Plans to Strip Royal Titles'
Dec. 4 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
The daughters of shamed Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are under pressure to come clean about their involvement with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – even if it means hanging their parents out to dry.
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are at their wit's end after their folks were booted out of the royal fold due to their sordid friendship with the vile predator, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Royal Sisters Dragged Into Epstein Scandal
"The girls clearly benefited enormously from the strings Epstein pulled for their parents while they were growing up," revealed an insider. "Now a lot of people are asking why Beatrice and Eugenie haven't spoken out yet – at least to denounce Epstein."
King Charles, 76, ordered the disgraced couple to drop their Duke and Duchess of York titles after leaked emails suggested Randy Andy, 65, and Ferguson, 66, stayed on close terms with Epstein after claiming they'd washed their hands of him.
Their daughters were drawn into the scandal after it emerged Beatrice, now 37, and Eugenie, 35, allegedly traveled with their mother in 2011 – when they were 21 and 19 – to celebrate Epstein's release from jail.
A source close to Ferguson reportedly said she and her daughters did not recall any such visit.
What's more, Andrew used Beatrice as an alibi when denying he had sex with then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre, who was introduced to him by Epstein in 2001.
He told a TV interviewer that he'd dropped off Beatrice at a pizza restaurant in London on the day in question.
The Leaked Emails
Scotland Yard is also investigating Andrew after the leaked emails showed he asked his bodyguard to dig up dirt on Giuffre.
All this has triggered widespread disgust within royal circles, as talk grows that Prince William, 43, will take a hard line when he becomes king – and eradicate the prince and princess status of Andrew and his daughters through an official act of Parliament.
Royal Sister Praying The Scandal Blows Over
An insider said: "There's a feeling Beatrice and Eugenie could shine a very revealing light on how tight their folks were with Epstein and how he may have interacted with the girls.
"Eugenie and Beatrice are keeping their heads down and praying the scandal blows over. They're terrified of saying the wrong thing that will land their mother and father in even more trouble.
"But the longer they stay silent, the more the pressure will grow. And if Andrew goes ahead with a tell-all book, the whole family will become even more radioactive."