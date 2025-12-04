Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Andrew
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew's Daughters Dragged Into Epstein Scandal — Beatrice & Eugenie 'Panicking as Prince William Plans to Strip Royal Titles'

prince andrew daughters panic william strip titles
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie reportedly panic as Prince William plans to strip royal titles.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 4 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The daughters of shamed Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are under pressure to come clean about their involvement with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein – even if it means hanging their parents out to dry.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are at their wit's end after their folks were booted out of the royal fold due to their sordid friendship with the vile predator, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Sisters Dragged Into Epstein Scandal

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
King Charles stripped Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson of their titles over Epstein links.
Source: MEGA

King Charles stripped Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson of their titles over Epstein links.

Article continues below advertisement

"The girls clearly benefited enormously from the strings Epstein pulled for their parents while they were growing up," revealed an insider. "Now a lot of people are asking why Beatrice and Eugenie haven't spoken out yet – at least to denounce Epstein."

King Charles, 76, ordered the disgraced couple to drop their Duke and Duchess of York titles after leaked emails suggested Randy Andy, 65, and Ferguson, 66, stayed on close terms with Epstein after claiming they'd washed their hands of him.

Their daughters were drawn into the scandal after it emerged Beatrice, now 37, and Eugenie, 35, allegedly traveled with their mother in 2011 – when they were 21 and 19 – to celebrate Epstein's release from jail.

A source close to Ferguson reportedly said she and her daughters did not recall any such visit.

What's more, Andrew used Beatrice as an alibi when denying he had sex with then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre, who was introduced to him by Epstein in 2001.

He told a TV interviewer that he'd dropped off Beatrice at a pizza restaurant in London on the day in question.

Article continues below advertisement

The Leaked Emails

Article continues below advertisement
Prince William may push to revoke royal titles amid Scotland Yard's probe into Prince Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Prince William may push to revoke royal titles amid Scotland Yard's probe into Prince Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

Scotland Yard is also investigating Andrew after the leaked emails showed he asked his bodyguard to dig up dirt on Giuffre.

All this has triggered widespread disgust within royal circles, as talk grows that Prince William, 43, will take a hard line when he becomes king – and eradicate the prince and princess status of Andrew and his daughters through an official act of Parliament.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Sister Praying The Scandal Blows Over

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
tom cruise dumped intense actor struggles love

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise Dumped Again — Inside the 'Intense' Actor's Struggle to Find Love After Romance With Girlfriend Ana De Armas Crumbled

Johnny Carson was nearly killed after groping a mobster's girlfriend, but Frank Sinatra saved his life.

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Carson Was Nearly Killed After Groping a Mobster’s Girlfriend — But Frank Sinatra Stepped In and 'Saved Him From a Death Hit'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie face mounting pressure to address their parents' ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie face mounting pressure to address their parents' ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

An insider said: "There's a feeling Beatrice and Eugenie could shine a very revealing light on how tight their folks were with Epstein and how he may have interacted with the girls.

"Eugenie and Beatrice are keeping their heads down and praying the scandal blows over. They're terrified of saying the wrong thing that will land their mother and father in even more trouble.

"But the longer they stay silent, the more the pressure will grow. And if Andrew goes ahead with a tell-all book, the whole family will become even more radioactive."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.