EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Prince Andrew's Daughters Dragged Into Epstein Scandal — Beatrice & Eugenie 'Panicking as Prince William Plans to Strip Royal Titles'

"The girls clearly benefited enormously from the strings Epstein pulled for their parents while they were growing up," revealed an insider. "Now a lot of people are asking why Beatrice and Eugenie haven't spoken out yet – at least to denounce Epstein."

King Charles, 76, ordered the disgraced couple to drop their Duke and Duchess of York titles after leaked emails suggested Randy Andy, 65, and Ferguson, 66, stayed on close terms with Epstein after claiming they'd washed their hands of him.

Their daughters were drawn into the scandal after it emerged Beatrice, now 37, and Eugenie, 35, allegedly traveled with their mother in 2011 – when they were 21 and 19 – to celebrate Epstein's release from jail.

A source close to Ferguson reportedly said she and her daughters did not recall any such visit.

What's more, Andrew used Beatrice as an alibi when denying he had sex with then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre, who was introduced to him by Epstein in 2001.

He told a TV interviewer that he'd dropped off Beatrice at a pizza restaurant in London on the day in question.