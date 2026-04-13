Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers 'Didn't Care She Died' and 'Tortured' Family Members with Ransom Notes, Ex-FBI Agent Claims

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer argued the case boils down to one core explanation: money.

"Law enforcement said they know the motive for the abduction of Nancy and they have known it from the beginning," she wrote on social media. "Kidnapping for ransom."

Coffindaffer went further, making a grim claim about the victim's fate, alleging: "Nancy sadly died. The kidnappers didn't care and tortured the family with 2 notes knowing the FBI would not recommend paying a ransom without proof of life."

She added: "Like most cases, this one is simple, but everyone wants to make it complex."