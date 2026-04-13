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Home > News > Nancy Guthrie

Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers 'Didn't Care She Died' and 'Tortured' Family Members with Ransom Notes, Ex-FBI Agent Claims

split image of Nancy Guthrie and surveillance footage
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; NBC

An ex-FBI agent claims Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping was a 'simple' ransom plot.

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April 13 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET

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The mystery surrounding Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has taken a chilling turn, as a former federal agent claims the kidnappers "didn't care" the elderly woman died and continued to "torture" the family with ransom notes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As the investigation drags into its third month, new commentary suggests the case may not be as complex as it appears.

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'Simple Motive'

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image of She alleged the suspects 'didn't care she died' and targeted the family for money.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

She alleged the suspects 'didn't care she died' and targeted the family for money.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer argued the case boils down to one core explanation: money.

"Law enforcement said they know the motive for the abduction of Nancy and they have known it from the beginning," she wrote on social media. "Kidnapping for ransom."

Coffindaffer went further, making a grim claim about the victim's fate, alleging: "Nancy sadly died. The kidnappers didn't care and tortured the family with 2 notes knowing the FBI would not recommend paying a ransom without proof of life."

She added: "Like most cases, this one is simple, but everyone wants to make it complex."

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Disappearance and Evidence

image of Nancy vanished in January, with blood later found on her front porch.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy vanished in January, with blood later found on her front porch.

Nancy, 84, was last seen on January 31 at her home and was reported missing the following day. Authorities later revealed drops of blood were discovered on her front porch, fueling fears she had been forcibly taken.

Weeks into the investigation, the FBI released doorbell camera footage showing a masked individual lingering outside her home the night she vanished.

Despite the disturbing video, no suspect has been publicly identified, and officials have remained tight-lipped about any major breakthroughs.

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Ransom Notes Mystery

image of Investigators released footage of a masked figure outside her home that night.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Investigators released footage of a masked figure outside her home that night.

The case grew more complicated after multiple outlets reported receiving alleged ransom notes tied to the disappearance. One report claimed a sender demanded cryptocurrency in exchange for information about Nancy's whereabouts.

However, authorities have not confirmed whether those messages are legitimate.

Coffindaffer insisted the communications were part of a deliberate strategy, claiming kidnappers "tortured the family" with messages they knew could not be acted upon without proof of life.

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image of The agent claimed kidnappers 'tortured' the family with ransom notes lacking proof of life.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

The agent claimed kidnappers 'tortured' the family with ransom notes lacking proof of life.

Nancy's daughter, Savannah Guthrie, has publicly wrestled with the same theory.

Speaking previously, she acknowledged the possibility that her mother was targeted for financial reasons, recalling a conversation with her brother about whether the crime could be tied to her public profile.

"But I knew that," she said, per Newsweek. "I hope not. I mean, we still don't know. Honestly, we don't know anything."

She added: "I don’t know that it's because she's my mom and somebody thought: 'Oh, that lady has money, we can make a quick buck.' I mean, that would make sense, but we don't know."

The TV host admitted she has begun to accept that possibility, describing the thought as "too much to bear."

She also revealed that while many ransom messages appeared to be fake, the family believed two of the notes they responded to were genuine.

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