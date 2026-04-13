Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault at Australia Nightclub — And Claims Singer 'Rubbed Her Disgusting Private Parts' On Her Face

The actress said she has now taken the claims to police, revealing she reported the alleged incident just hours after publicly speaking out online.

Ruby Rose has leveled explosive allegations against Katy Perry , claiming the pop star sexually assaulted her during a night out in Australia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She went on to allege the encounter left her physically ill, claiming: "After it I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it."

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," Ruby wrote on Threads.

The controversy erupted after Ruby, 40, reacted to a viral clip of Katy commenting on Justin Bieber 's Coachella performance.

Ruby said she initially struggled to come forward with the allegations.

She also claimed the alleged incident was witnessed by others, adding: "It happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people."

"She didn't kiss me," she wrote in response to a user referencing Katy's hit song, per Just Jared . "She saw me 'resting' on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her."

Ruby later shared graphic details about what she says happened inside the Melbourne nightclub.

She later shared graphic details of what she says occurred that night.

Addressing why she did not initially report the alleged assault, Ruby said she had long struggled to come forward.

"Yeah, not interested in filing a report over this, not when I haven’t even filed a report for the numerous rapes at the hands of grown men," she wrote.

She added that she previously kept quiet after Katy allegedly offered to help her career: "Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret."

"There is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won't want me discussing," she added. "The psychological manipulation was strong with that one."