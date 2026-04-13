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Home > News > Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault at Australia Nightclub — And Claims Singer 'Rubbed Her Disgusting Private Parts' On Her Face

image of Katy Perry and Ruby Rose
Source: mega

Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of sexual assault at a Melbourne nightclub.

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April 13 2026, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

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Ruby Rose has leveled explosive allegations against Katy Perry, claiming the pop star sexually assaulted her during a night out in Australia, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actress said she has now taken the claims to police, revealing she reported the alleged incident just hours after publicly speaking out online.

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Shock Allegation

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image of The actress claims the alleged incident happened at Spice Market venue.
Source: mega

The actress claimed the alleged incident happened at the Spice Market nightclub.

The controversy erupted after Ruby, 40, reacted to a viral clip of Katy commenting on Justin Bieber's Coachella performance.

"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," Ruby wrote on Threads.

She went on to allege the encounter left her physically ill, claiming: "After it I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it."

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Disturbing Claims

image of Ruby says she initially framed the encounter as a 'funny drunk story.'
Source: mega

Ruby said she initially struggled to come forward with the allegations.

Ruby later shared graphic details about what she says happened inside the Melbourne nightclub.

"She didn't kiss me," she wrote in response to a user referencing Katy's hit song, per Just Jared. "She saw me 'resting' on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her."

She also claimed the alleged incident was witnessed by others, adding: "It happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people."

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Why She Stayed Silent

image of She later shared graphic details of what she says occurred that night.
Source: mega

She later shared graphic details of what she says occurred that night.

Addressing why she did not initially report the alleged assault, Ruby said she had long struggled to come forward.

"Yeah, not interested in filing a report over this, not when I haven’t even filed a report for the numerous rapes at the hands of grown men," she wrote.

She added that she previously kept quiet after Katy allegedly offered to help her career: "Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret."

"There is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won't want me discussing," she added. "The psychological manipulation was strong with that one."

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Police Report Filed

image of Ruby claims multiple witnesses saw the alleged incident in public.
Source: mega

Ruby claimed that multiple witnesses saw the alleged incident in public.

Despite her earlier hesitation, Ruby said she ultimately decided to go to the authorities.

"Today I will be walking into a police station to see if any of my experiences can be investigated," she wrote, noting she feared the claims could fall outside the statute of limitations.

Hours later, she confirmed: "I did it," adding she had just left the station.

She also thanked survivors who have come forward in similar cases.

"For years I have been too wounded and afraid to take the appropriate steps because I know the system seldom works," she said at the time.

In a final update, Ruby revealed that she felt "very relieved," but acknowledged the uncertainty ahead, adding she had named individuals "that hold much more power than me."

Katy has not publicly responded to the allegations.

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