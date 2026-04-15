Police Probe Katy Perry: 'Roar' Singer Is Being Investigated by Cops Over Ruby Rose's Bombshell Sexual Assault Allegations

She has accused the Roar singer, 41, of sexually assaulting her in 2010 during an incident at Melbourne nightclub, Spice Market. Perry denies the claims.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said: "Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010.

"Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's CBD.

"As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

Rose has since made a post on Threads saying she can no longer talk about the incident while the police investigate her claims.