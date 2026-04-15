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Home > News > Katy Perry

Police Probe Katy Perry: 'Roar' Singer Is Being Investigated by Cops Over Ruby Rose's Bombshell Sexual Assault Allegations

picture of Katy Perry and ruby rose
Source: MEGA

Police are investigating Katy Perry over sexual assault allegations made by Aussie actress Ruby Rose.

April 15 2026, Published 7:39 a.m. ET

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Katy Perry is being investigated by cops over bombshell sexual assault allegations made by actress Ruby Rose.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Aussie police started the process after actress Rose, 40, filed a complaint.

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'The Investigation Remains Ongoing'

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image of Rose shared graphic claims about an alleged nightclub incident in Melbourne.
Source: mega

Cops say they are 'investigating a historical sexual assault.'

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She has accused the Roar singer, 41, of sexually assaulting her in 2010 during an incident at Melbourne nightclub, Spice Market. Perry denies the claims.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said: "Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010.

"Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's CBD.

"As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

Rose has since made a post on Threads saying she can no longer talk about the incident while the police investigate her claims.

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'I Have Finalized All Of My Reports'

image of Rose also said she later reported her allegations to police in Australia.
Source: mega

Rose updated her followers that she is now unable to comment on claims.

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She wrote: "Last update on this: As of this afternoon, I have finalized all of my reports.

"This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved.

"It's going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people's experiences, but I'm not.

"This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary [sic] move forward. I love you all so much."

Mother-of-one Perry hit back at Rose’s allegations on Tuesday, branding the Orange is The New Black star's claims "dangerous and reckless lies."

Rose claimed in a social media post the incident took place when she was in her twenties.

She added that it had taken her "almost two decades" to speak about it publicly.

"I'm now 40. It has taken almost two decades to say this publicly," she said.

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Graphic Account Of Perry's Alleged Assault

picture of ruby Rose
Source: MEGA

Rose claims Perry sexually assaulted her in a Melbourne nightclub in 2010.

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Rose wrote: "Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," while reacting to a viral post about Perry.

She later claimed the experience was something she had previously refrained from publicly, adding: "After it, I threw up on her. I told the story publicly but changed it to be a 'funny little drunk story' because I didn't know how else to handle it."

Rose went on to share more explicit details in response to users questioning her account.

"She didn't kiss me," she wrote. "She saw me 'resting' on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

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image of Katy Perry has denied the allegations, calling them 'categorically false.'
Source: mega

Perry has strongly denied the allegations, calling them 'categorically false.'

In another post, she insisted the alleged incident was witnessed by others, writing: "It happened, I have photos, and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people."

In a statement, a representative for Perry said: "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies.

"Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

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