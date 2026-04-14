Anna Kendrick's Disturbing 'Groping' Allegations Against Katy Perry Resurface — After Ruby Rose Accuses Singer of 'Rubbing Her Private Parts on Her Face'
April 14 2026, Published 11:02 a.m. ET
A past comment from Anna Kendrick about Katy Perry is resurfacing online — just as the pop star faces fresh and explosive allegations from Ruby Rose, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The decade-old remark, made during a late-night interview, has drawn renewed attention amid the growing controversy surrounding Perry.
Anna Kendrick's Old Comments Resurface
Kendrick previously recalled an encounter with Perry during a 2014 appearance on Conan, describing what she then characterized as a bizarre interaction.
"Katy Perry finger-banged my cleavage, it was a weird night," Kendrick said during the interview.
She went on to frame the moment in a more lighthearted tone, adding: "My dress... I was kinda asking for it. If nobody had done it, I would've been a little sad."
Kendrick also described Perry as "aggressive," saying: "I have met her before, and she's like... she’s aggressive, I like it."
Ruby Rose's Graphic Claims
Rose made the allegations in a series of posts on Threads, claiming the incident took place at a nightclub in Melbourne.
"Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s--- what she thinks," she wrote.
She later shared graphic details, alleging: "She didn't kiss me... she pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."
Rose also claimed the alleged encounter was witnessed by others, writing: "It happened, I have photos, and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people."
She added that she initially downplayed the incident, saying she told it as a "funny little drunk story" at the time because she "didn’t know how else to handle it."
Ruby Rose Didn't Initially Go to Police
Rose also addressed why she chose not to initially report the alleged incident to authorities, citing past trauma and hesitation around the legal system.
"Yeah, not interested in filing a report over this, not when I haven't even filed a report for the numerous rapes at the hands of grown men," she wrote.
Despite that stance, Rose later revealed she was reconsidering and planned to take action.
"Today I will be walking into a police station to see if any of my experiences can be investigated," she told followers, noting she believed some claims could fall outside the statute of limitations.
Hours later, she confirmed she had followed through, writing simply: "I did it," and adding that she had just left the station.
Rose said she felt "very relieved" after speaking with authorities, while acknowledging she had "no expectations" about what might come next.
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Katy Perry's Team Denies Allegations
Perry's camp has strongly rejected the claims.
"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies," a representative told TMZ.
The statement also called into question Rose's past claims, adding: "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."