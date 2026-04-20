'Looked Like a Crime Scene': TV Host Suffers 'Blood Spurting' Head Injury After Walking Into a Wall — And Now Needs Plastic Surgery

Australian radio host Carrie Bickmore shared the gruesome details after accidentally walking into the corner of a wall in her home.

The 45-year-old said the incident happened in the middle of the night as she got up for water, explaining she "misjudged" the wall and hit it with force.

"I walked into it with such force that as I fell, I collected a lamp with me that was on the bedside table," she said on her radio show Carrie & Tommy, per People.

The impact caused an immediate and alarming injury.

"I felt it spurting out, I was catching it with my hand, and it dripped all down my eye," she added.