'Looked Like a Crime Scene': TV Host Suffers 'Blood Spurting' Head Injury After Walking Into a Wall — And Now Needs Plastic Surgery
April 20 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET
A popular TV and radio host has revealed a shocking head injury she described as looking "like a crime scene," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The freak accident left her with a deep wound, "blood spurting" from her head, and she now needs plastic surgery.
**Graphic Content Warning**
Midnight Mishap Turns Graphic
Australian radio host Carrie Bickmore shared the gruesome details after accidentally walking into the corner of a wall in her home.
The 45-year-old said the incident happened in the middle of the night as she got up for water, explaining she "misjudged" the wall and hit it with force.
"I walked into it with such force that as I fell, I collected a lamp with me that was on the bedside table," she said on her radio show Carrie & Tommy, per People.
The impact caused an immediate and alarming injury.
"I felt it spurting out, I was catching it with my hand, and it dripped all down my eye," she added.
'Crime Scene' Chaos
Bickmore later shared graphic images of the wound on Instagram, including a deep cut on the side of her head and photos of herself covered in bandages.
"Walked into the corner of the wall over the break," she wrote. "Looked like a crime scene. Blood spurting from my head."
Paramedics treated her at the scene, bandaging the injury and advising her to have it glued shut the following day.
Despite the severity, Bickmore pushed ahead with her planned family trip to Sri Lanka shortly after the incident.
Vacation Disaster Gets Worse
The situation only deteriorated during her holiday.
Bickmore revealed the injury failed to heal properly and was made worse by an unfortunate accident mid-trip.
"Healing terribly. And hurting. Also randomly had a lady drop her carry-on suitcase on my head. God, it hurt," she added on Instagram.
The host also explained the limitations she faced while traveling, noting she couldn't properly care for the wound.
"Either it popped open during my trip, because I couldn't then wash my hair for 10 days, swim, go in the water, or anything," she said.
Plastic Surgery Now Required
After returning home, Bickmore sought further medical attention and received concerning news.
Doctors told her the injury was far more serious than initially thought, with damage extending beyond the surface.
"It was so deep that the glue has done absolutely nothing," she said.
She was informed that a plastic surgeon would need to reopen the wound, remove the glue, and repair the nerve, along with multiple layers of skin.
"Now gotta have it fixed properly by a plastic surgeon," she added.
Despite the ordeal, Bickmore maintained her sense of humor, joking: "Scars are hot, yeh? Face for radio."
Fans quickly flooded her social media with supportive messages following her post.
"Rest up and heal well. That's a lot," one follower wrote.
Another added: "Brutal! Good work soldiering on!"
A third commented: "Ouch. Hope your head feels better soon, Carrie."