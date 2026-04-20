Patrick Muldoon's Eerie Final Post Revealed — 'Days of Our Lives' Star Was 'So Excited' to Work on Upcoming Project Before Fatal Heart Attack

The Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place star died at age 57 after suffering a heart attack at his Beverly Hills home on Sunday, April 19, according to TMZ .

Patrick Muldoon shared an upbeat final message with fans just days before his sudden death , leaving followers heartbroken over what would become his last public post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actor shared a final Instagram post days before his death.

Muldoon was attached to the film as an executive producer.

"So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth , Taron Egerton , Zazie Beetz and Alec Baldwin . Filming now in Australia," he wrote .

Just two days before his passing, Muldoon took to Instagram to celebrate an upcoming film project, expressing excitement about working alongside major Hollywood names.

Fans flooded his comments with tributes after the news broke.

Emergency responders were called and attempted to revive him, but he could not be saved.

After he was gone for an extended period of time, his girlfriend went to check on him and found him unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, said the actor had been at home in Beverly Hills on Sunday morning, where he shared coffee with his girlfriend before heading to take a shower, per TMZ.

The late star had several projects still in development.

Following news of his death, Muldoon's final post quickly filled with emotional tributes from fans mourning the loss of the beloved actor.

"Grew up watching you in Starship Troopers. R.I.P legend," one person wrote.

"RIP Patrick, breaks my heart to see the news. The world has lost a remarkable man," another added.

"RIP Patrick!! You will be missed," a third shared.

Others left longer, more personal messages honoring his legacy.

"I will miss you so much brother, my heart skipped a beat, you will never be forgotten. The heart and soul you carry in heaven is so bright, thank you for sharing it with everyone and being your authentic self always," one tribute read.

"The world has lost the most beautiful spark... life is going to be a lot less bright without you uncle Pat," another commented.

Someone else said: "Rest in Paradise. Gone too soon.Thank you for always being so kind and supportive in this industry."

"You are one of a kind," a user simply commented.