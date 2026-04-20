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Home > News > Celebrity Death

Patrick Muldoon's Eerie Final Post Revealed — 'Days of Our Lives' Star Was 'So Excited' to Work on Upcoming Project Before Fatal Heart Attack

image of Patrick Muldoon
Source: mega

Patrick Muldoon died at age 57 after a reported heart attack.

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April 20 2026, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

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Patrick Muldoon shared an upbeat final message with fans just days before his sudden death, leaving followers heartbroken over what would become his last public post, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place star died at age 57 after suffering a heart attack at his Beverly Hills home on Sunday, April 19, according to TMZ.

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Gut Wrenching Final Post

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image of The actor shared a final Instagram post days before his death.
Source: @thepatrickmuldoon/Instagram

The actor shared a final Instagram post days before his death.

Just two days before his passing, Muldoon took to Instagram to celebrate an upcoming film project, expressing excitement about working alongside major Hollywood names.

"So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton, Zazie Beetz and Alec Baldwin. Filming now in Australia," he wrote.

Muldoon was attached to the film as an executive producer.

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Source: @thepatrickmuldoon/Instagram

Muldoon expressed excitement about a new film project.

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Tragic Final Moments

image of Fans flooded his comments with tributes after the news broke.
Source: mega

Fans flooded his comments with tributes after the news broke.

Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, said the actor had been at home in Beverly Hills on Sunday morning, where he shared coffee with his girlfriend before heading to take a shower, per TMZ.

After he was gone for an extended period of time, his girlfriend went to check on him and found him unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

Emergency responders were called and attempted to revive him, but he could not be saved.

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Fans Flood Comments With Tributes

image of The late star had several projects still in development.
Source: mega

The late star had several projects still in development.

Following news of his death, Muldoon's final post quickly filled with emotional tributes from fans mourning the loss of the beloved actor.

"Grew up watching you in Starship Troopers. R.I.P legend," one person wrote.

"RIP Patrick, breaks my heart to see the news. The world has lost a remarkable man," another added.

"RIP Patrick!! You will be missed," a third shared.

Others left longer, more personal messages honoring his legacy.

"I will miss you so much brother, my heart skipped a beat, you will never be forgotten. The heart and soul you carry in heaven is so bright, thank you for sharing it with everyone and being your authentic self always," one tribute read.

"The world has lost the most beautiful spark... life is going to be a lot less bright without you uncle Pat," another commented.

Someone else said: "Rest in Paradise. Gone too soon.Thank you for always being so kind and supportive in this industry."

"You are one of a kind," a user simply commented.

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Final Projects Still Set for Release

image of His final film 'Dirty Hands' is set for release on April 24.
Source: mega

His final film 'Dirty Hands' is set for release on April 24.

Despite his sudden passing, Muldoon had multiple projects in the works.

His upcoming film Dirty Hands, which also stars Denise Richards, Kevin Interdonato, Guy Nurdulli, and Michael Beach, is set to hit digital platforms on April 24.

The trailer for the film was released two weeks before his death, marking one of the final glimpses of the late actor's work.

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