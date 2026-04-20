'Days of Our Lives' and 'Melrose Place' star Patrick Muldoon Dies 'Suddenly' Aged 57 as Devastated Family Pay Tribute

According to TMZ. Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa claims he went to take a shower Sunday morning after drinking coffee with his girlfriend in their Beverly Hills home.

His girlfriend decided to check on him after he was taking too long and found him unconscious on the bathroom floor, Shanna said.

Paramedics rushed over and tried to revive Patrick, according to Shana, but there was nothing anyone could do.

Muldoon played Austin Reed in Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995 before reprising it between 2011 and 2012.