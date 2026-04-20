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Home > News > Days Of Our Lives

'Days of Our Lives' and 'Melrose Place' star Patrick Muldoon Dies 'Suddenly' Aged 57 as Devastated Family Pay Tribute

picture of Patrick Muldoon
Source: MEGA

Soap star Patrick Muldoon, who appeared in 'Melrose Place' and 'Days of Our Lives', has passed away suddenly aged 57.

April 20 2026, Updated 7:29 a.m. ET

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U.S. actor Patrick Muldoon — best known for his roles Melrose Place and Days of Our Lives — has died suddenly aged 57.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the soap star suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning, his family confirmed.

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Heart Attack After Morning Coffee

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picture of Patrick Muldoon
Source: MEGA

Muldoon's sister says he suffered a heart attack on Sunday after taking a shower following his morning coffee.

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According to TMZ. Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa claims he went to take a shower Sunday morning after drinking coffee with his girlfriend in their Beverly Hills home.

His girlfriend decided to check on him after he was taking too long and found him unconscious on the bathroom floor, Shanna said.

Paramedics rushed over and tried to revive Patrick, according to Shana, but there was nothing anyone could do.

Muldoon played Austin Reed in Days of Our Lives from 1992 to 1995 before reprising it between 2011 and 2012.

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'Excited' By Movie In The Works

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Source: MEGA

Muldroon was producing upcoming feature 'Kockroach', starring Chris Hemsworth and Alec Baldwin.

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He also appeared as the antagonist Richard Hart across three seasons of Melrose Place.

His standout big-screen role was in 1997 cult classic Starship Troopers, playing Zander Barcalow.

Muldroon’s final film, the crime thriller Dirty Hands, is scheduled for release later this year.

He was set to produce the upcoming feature Kockroach, starring Chris Hemsworth.

Just two days ago, Muldoon posted on Instagram: "So excited to be a part of this amazing project KOCKROACH directed by Matt Ross starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Edgerton, Zazzie Beetz and Alec Baldwin."

The production is currently filming in Australia.

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Co-Stars Pay Tribute

picture of Patrick Muldoon
Source: MEGA

Muldoon made his first notable appearing in 'Who’s the Boss?' and 'Saved By the Bell.'

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Actor Jake Getman paid tribute to the star on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of the pair attending a red carpet event.

"RIP Patrick Muldoon," wrote Getman, 18. "Worked with him when I was 8 on Little Dead Rotting Hood — a great guy and always kept the energy light," he continued, adding “#gonetoosoon.”

Muldoon, born in San Pedro, California, rose to fame in the 1990s after launching his acting career while still at USC, where he also played football for the Trojans.

He first appeared in a two-episode arc on Who’s the Boss? before landing a recurring role on Saved By the Bell shortly after graduating in 1991.

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picture of Patrick Muldoon
Source: MEGA

Muldoon was also the lead singer for The Sleeping Masses.

Muldoon was also passionate about music and performed as lead singer for The Sleeping Masses, often seen playing guitar and entertaining friends.

Friends paid tribute, describing him as "endlessly generous – with his poetry, his humor, and his unmistakable presence."

They added: "He loved animals and people alike, gave unforgettable hugs, and possessed a rare quality of making others feel safe and seen.

"Stylish, charismatic, and full of life, he embraced each day with a full-tilt, rock 'n' roll spirit."

Known as "Bobo" to loved ones, Muldoon is survived by his partner Miriam Rothbart, and his parents Deanna and Patrick Muldoon Sr.

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