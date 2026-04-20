EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The Search for Stacy Peterson — How Chilling New Anthology Drama Series is Bringing Drew Peterson Case Mystery to Life
April 20 2026, Updated 7:15 a.m. ET
In October 2007, suburban Chicago mom of two Stacy Peterson vanished without a trace – and suspicion quickly turned to her police officer husband, Drew Peterson. Stacy was Drew's fourth wife, and within a week of her disappearance, cops were investigating whether the 2004 death of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, was actually murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"The new wife was always afraid that she'd end up dead like his last wife. She drowned. In a bathtub," a detective explains in a trailer for the micro-drama series from the GammaTime streaming platform about the case that captivated and horrified the nation.
The clip highlights headlines from RadarOnline.com that inspired the show, which uses dramatized reenactments, including interviews and grainy interrogation room footage, to chronicle the shocking case in a tense, true-crime documentary style.
Sister’s Search for Stacy Continues
Drew, who was convicted of murdering Savio, is currently in prison. Stacy has never been found, but her sister Cassandra Cales has never stopped trying to find her.
Desperate for answers, the grieving Cales tried to communicate with Peterson to get him to reveal the location of her sister's remains.
"He sent me a letter, and it was all a lie," Cales shares. "He was just saying that Stacy ran off."
So Cales started her own investigation. Based on eyewitness accounts from the time of her sister's disappearance, Cales believes Stacy's body was dumped in the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal near Romeoville, Ill.
Frustration Mounts Over Search Efforts
But authorities haven't been able to help.
"They [law enforcement] never worked with me," Cales lamented. "I can give them information – and they basically slam the door in my face – but that's not how they literally do it. They just say, 'We can't tell you if we are going to do anything with it or not do anything with it.' It's pretty sad."
In 2024, she revealed a team had located the body using sonar images. "We were clearly able to see a human skull, rib cage and the lower leg bones," she wrote on a GoFundMe page, adding that divers were unable to recover the body.
Through the GoFundMe, Cales has so far raised roughly half of her $20,000 goal to rent handheld sonar equipment and trained divers to retrieve the remains.
Sister Refuses to Give Up
"I'm never going to give up the search for my sister," said Cales, who has become an advocate holding monthly meetings with other families with missing loved ones.
She is done wasting time on her former brother-in-law.
"As long as he's locked up, it's fine by me," Cales said. "All I care about is giving my sister a proper burial."