EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: The Search for Stacy Peterson — How Chilling New Anthology Drama Series is Bringing Drew Peterson Case Mystery to Life

In October 2007, suburban Chicago mom of two Stacy Peterson vanished without a trace – and suspicion quickly turned to her police officer husband, Drew Peterson. Stacy was Drew's fourth wife, and within a week of her disappearance, cops were investigating whether the 2004 death of his third wife, Kathleen Savio, was actually murder, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"The new wife was always afraid that she'd end up dead like his last wife. She drowned. In a bathtub," a detective explains in a trailer for the micro-drama series from the GammaTime streaming platform about the case that captivated and horrified the nation.

The clip highlights headlines from RadarOnline.com that inspired the show, which uses dramatized reenactments, including interviews and grainy interrogation room footage, to chronicle the shocking case in a tense, true-crime documentary style.