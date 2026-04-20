EXCLUSIVE: Las Vegas Betting on Céline Dion — Ailing Singer 'Offered Blank Check' to Save Sin City's Sagging Tourist Trade
April 20 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
With tourism dwindling in Sin City, sources said Las Vegas casino bosses are offering one of the biggest deals in the town's history to lure back singer Celine Dion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"This is a blank-check moment," one insider said. "Vegas needs a superstar to bring people back – and nobody is bigger than Celine."
Celine’s Vegas Legacy Still Dominates
Dion's iconic Caesars Palace residency, A New Day..., remains the city's highest-grossing show ever, having pulled in a staggering $565 million and transforming the Strip into a residency powerhouse.
"She didn't just succeed in Vegas – she reinvented it," a source added. "When Celine is onstage, the entire city cashes in."
But for now, spies say Dion's focus is across the Atlantic.
Paris Comeback Plan Takes Shape
The titanic superstar, who is living with the serious neurological condition stiff person syndrome, is eyeing a career comeback with special performances in Paris, where she feels more comfortable and more in control as she continues managing her health, insiders explained.
"Paris is her soft launch," a source noted. "It's meaningful, it's manageable – and it lets her ease back on her own terms."
But sources said that hasn't stopped Vegas from pushing hard.
"They're calling nonstop," another insider said. "Casinos, promoters – everyone wants to land her first. She'll be back. But she's calling the shots now."