EXCLUSIVE: Las Vegas Betting on Céline Dion — Ailing Singer 'Offered Blank Check' to Save Sin City's Sagging Tourist Trade

The titanic superstar, who is living with the serious neurological condition stiff person syndrome, is eyeing a career comeback with special performances in Paris, where she feels more comfortable and more in control as she continues managing her health, insiders explained.

"Paris is her soft launch," a source noted. "It's meaningful, it's manageable – and it lets her ease back on her own terms."

But sources said that hasn't stopped Vegas from pushing hard.

"They're calling nonstop," another insider said. "Casinos, promoters – everyone wants to land her first. She'll be back. But she's calling the shots now."