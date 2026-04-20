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Home > Exclusives > Celine Dion
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EXCLUSIVE: Las Vegas Betting on Céline Dion — Ailing Singer 'Offered Blank Check' to Save Sin City's Sagging Tourist Trade

Las Vegas has offered Celine Dion a blank check to revive tourism amid concerns over the ailing singer.
Source: MEGA

Las Vegas has offered Celine Dion a blank check to revive tourism amid concerns over the ailing singer.

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April 20 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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With tourism dwindling in Sin City, sources said Las Vegas casino bosses are offering one of the biggest deals in the town's history to lure back singer Celine Dion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This is a blank-check moment," one insider said. "Vegas needs a superstar to bring people back – and nobody is bigger than Celine."

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Celine’s Vegas Legacy Still Dominates

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A source said Caesars Palace's 'A New Day...' residency helped Celine Dion generate $565 million and reshape Las Vegas entertainment.
Source: Aissaoui Nacer / MEGA

A source said Caesars Palace's 'A New Day...' residency helped Celine Dion generate $565 million and reshape Las Vegas entertainment.

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Dion's iconic Caesars Palace residency, A New Day..., remains the city's highest-grossing show ever, having pulled in a staggering $565 million and transforming the Strip into a residency powerhouse.

"She didn't just succeed in Vegas – she reinvented it," a source added. "When Celine is onstage, the entire city cashes in."

But for now, spies say Dion's focus is across the Atlantic.

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Paris Comeback Plan Takes Shape

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Insiders said Dion is prioritizing a gradual comeback in Paris while managing stiff person syndrome.
Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Insiders said Dion is prioritizing a gradual comeback in Paris while managing stiff person syndrome.

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The titanic superstar, who is living with the serious neurological condition stiff person syndrome, is eyeing a career comeback with special performances in Paris, where she feels more comfortable and more in control as she continues managing her health, insiders explained.

"Paris is her soft launch," a source noted. "It's meaningful, it's manageable – and it lets her ease back on her own terms."

But sources said that hasn't stopped Vegas from pushing hard.

"They're calling nonstop," another insider said. "Casinos, promoters – everyone wants to land her first. She'll be back. But she's calling the shots now."

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