Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Headed for Divorce on 10th Anniversary' – As Royal 'Moves to Protect $60M Fortune'

"They make a big point to cozy up in public and show the world this 'us against the world' vibe," a source told RadarOnline.com.

But behind the scenes, there is pressure. A new book by royal expert Russell Myers, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, out March 10, contradicts key parts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's narrative about their fallout with the royal family and feud with his brother, Prince William, 43, and his wife, Princess Catherine, 44, all but accusing them of lying.

At the same time, the couple's dwindling American dream is threatened by both Markle's career misses and Harry's renewed interest in rejoining the royal family. As the source said, "The hits keep on coming."

A rep for the Sussexes told RadarOnline.com allegations of problems within the marriage are "totally and utterly false."