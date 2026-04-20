Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Headed for Divorce on 10th Anniversary' – As Royal 'Moves to Protect $60M Fortune'
April 20 2026, Published 6:45 a.m. ET
Royalty recognizes royalty. Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle were all smiles as they watched the NBA All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., Feb. 15, seated next to Grammy-winning music star Queen Latifah, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
With former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, Oscar nominee Teyana Taylor and Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland cheering nearby, cameras caught Markle sweetly rubbing Harry's arm, encouraging him to wave to fans.
It looked like another winning night out – the kind of high-profile date the couple have leaned into since moving from the U.K. to California six years ago.
Public Unity, Private Pressure Mounts
"They make a big point to cozy up in public and show the world this 'us against the world' vibe," a source told RadarOnline.com.
But behind the scenes, there is pressure. A new book by royal expert Russell Myers, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, out March 10, contradicts key parts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's narrative about their fallout with the royal family and feud with his brother, Prince William, 43, and his wife, Princess Catherine, 44, all but accusing them of lying.
At the same time, the couple's dwindling American dream is threatened by both Markle's career misses and Harry's renewed interest in rejoining the royal family. As the source said, "The hits keep on coming."
A rep for the Sussexes told RadarOnline.com allegations of problems within the marriage are "totally and utterly false."
The Truth Wars
The new book, which is clearly pro-Prince and Princess of Wales, has reopened old wounds by refuting some of Harry, 41, and 44-year-old Markle's most explosive claims.
Harry opened his bombshell-filled 2023 memoir, Spare, for example, with a detailed account of William physically assaulting him during a heated argument over Markle's allegedly poor treatment of palace staff (she's denied the bullying).
But an insider told the author Harry's version of events – including being knocked to the floor – was "massively overblown," framing the duke's take as a "cheap shot." According to the source, "Tensions were running very high, and yes, there certainly were cross words exchanged that on reflection were regrettable, but [William] is adamant there was no physical violence."
Myers also writes that once Harry and Markle decided they wanted to step down from the royal family in 2020, Kate had less interest than William in trying to stop them, as she believed Harry quitting his royal duties was "inevitable."
Though Kate [Middleton] had previously been a "voice of reason" amid William and Harry's increasingly fraught relationship, she realized she "could do no more to bring the brothers together." Myers wrote she believed their fundamental differences as the "heir and the spare" had "created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player."
According to the book, Middleton also decided the couple "weren't to be trusted" after they made stunning allegations – including claims the palace was harboring an unnamed royal racist – in a 2021 interview, and that any future engagement with the two should be approached with "the utmost of caution."
Middleton and William "were both wounded by the numerous accusations and the presentation of Harry and Markle's 'truth,'" Myers added, especially Harry's assertion that his brother was "trapped" in the royal system.
Kate, meanwhile, "felt deeply let down over Meghan's disclosure of a private exchange" – the infamous fight over bridesmaid dresses before the Sussexes' 2018 wedding – which saw Markle correcting reports she'd made Middleton cry. "The reverse happened," Markle insisted, publicly revealing the future queen had apologized and sent flowers.
Dream Is Over
The renewed scrutiny is just the latest blow for the Sussexes. Things haven't exactly gone to plan since Harry and Markle decamped to the $14.6million mansion in Montecito, Calif., they now share with son Archie, 6, and daughter Lilibet, 4.
Despite their claim they wanted to be "financially independent," their success has been fleeting. After two seasons of declining ratings, the former Suits star's Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, was not renewed for a third season, for instance, while plans to expand her nearly one-year-old food and home goods brand, As Ever, have yet to materialize. An earlier podcast venture fizzled, and the pair's $100million Netflix deal was downgraded to a first-look deal.
Even projects that showed promise haven't fully delivered. Despite positive reviews and packed screenings for Cookie Queens at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the Girl Scout documentary executive produced by the Sussexes reportedly failed to secure a distribution deal immediately following its premiere.
And on Feb. 16 came news that London's Hubb Community Kitchen – the first charitable project Marklebacked as part of her royal work in 2018 – had shut down. "Meghan is very disappointed," saidthe source. "It's yet another stick for her critics to beat her with and a negative piece of news she could well do without."
Loyalty Test
Then there is "Project Thaw," the attempt of palace courtiers to facilitate a reconciliation between Harry and his ailing father, King Charles III, 77.
After they eased their estrangement last September in London with their first face-to-face meeting in more than 18 months, Harry told The Guardian that over the next year, "the focus really has to be on my dad," who was diagnosed with cancer two years ago.
It's been a moment of clarity for Markle. After suffering in palace life – she has accused courtiers of failing to stop racist coverage of her in the U.K. press and said she felt so unsupported she contemplated suicide early in their marriage – Harry's potential reconciliation stings, especially for someone who is estranged from her own father.
"She knows, deep down, that Harry will never stop being a royal and that their life together is contingent on her accepting that," said the source. "After all his promises and plans for independence, it's a very tough pill to swallow."
Harry Pushes Return, Meghan Resists
Complicating matters is Harry's ongoing hope for security in the U.K. In late 2025, the British government finally agreed to conduct a review of his safety needs – a move poised to open the door to a full-scale return for the couple and their children.
Harry has been eyeing a return to Britain around Easter, the source told RadarOnline.com, noting "he'd like to head back with Meghan and the kids." Markle, on the other hand, is desperate to protect her children from the royals.
Having not returned since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, she "doesn't have any desire to set foot back into the lion's den," said the source, leaving Harry "resigned to the possibility that once again he'll be making the trip by himself."
Future Fears
It might not just be that trip.
This summer marks a decade since Harry and Markle met and fell in love.
With their current issues, critics have questioned whether they'll make it to the anniversary.
While a split could be devastating for Markle, a source said Harry has safely stowed away his estimated $60million fortune, including an estimated $10million from his mother and $10million from his late great-grandmother.
"Harry and Meghan did not sign a prenup – it's not the done thing in royal circles," said the source. (Per California law, only assets and income earned by either spouse between the date of marriage and the date of separation are generally considered community property and are split 50/50.)
"They had such high hopes when they came to America that things would go their way," said the source. "But it's been one disaster or disappointment after another, there's simply no getting away from that."