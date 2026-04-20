EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton's Mom HATES Kim Kardashian! Why Race Star's Doting Mother Wants Reality TV Mannequin Put on Ejector Seat
April 20 2026, Updated 6:30 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian's hot romance with Formula 1 racing champ Lewis Hamilton has hit a bumpy patch, according to a source who said his mom, Carmen Larbalestier, thinks the love match is an accident waiting to happen and is urging her doting son to pump the brakes!.
RadarOnline.com can reveal The 41-year-old car jockey recently skidded out of escorting the 45-year-old mom of four with ex-hubby and rapper Kanye West to the Oscars because he had to race in the Chinese Grand Prix.
Mom’s Influence Worries Kardashian Romance
But that didn't stop him from spending quality time with his 70-year-old mom, who joined him in China, where they went sightseeing and horseback riding before his race – where he placed third.
An insider said this wasn't surprising because "Lewis is incredibly close to his mom," and Larbalestier may soon be flashing a red light on the romance.
"Her opinion carries a lot of weight with him, so this is definitely something that should worry Kim," continued the source.
Kardashian's taking it in stride so far and saying this is what always happens with people until they actually get to know the real her.
Kim Faces Mom’s Harsh Judgment
The source added: "But a lot of people think Kim's going to be in for a rude awakening because Carmen is a tough cookie and fiercely protective of her son.
"She's also at a stage in life where she really wants grandkids, so she's looking at anyone he dates through that lens and from her perspective, the Kardashian lifestyle isn't something that really meshes with her son's personality long term.
"She feels he'd be much better off partnered with someone more low-key and private."
Mom Holds Sway Over Lewis
While the source believes Carmen "isn't going to tell him directly what to do," she will voice her opinion, and if she doesn't give the reality star the green light in the end, "it's hard to imagine Lewis won't be swayed by that.
"He calls his mom the 'first love of his life,' so that should tell you everything about how much influence she has with him."