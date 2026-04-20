EXCLUSIVE: Lewis Hamilton's Mom HATES Kim Kardashian! Why Race Star's Doting Mother Wants Reality TV Mannequin Put on Ejector Seat

RadarOnline.com can reveal The 41-year-old car jockey recently skidded out of escorting the 45-year-old mom of four with ex-hubby and rapper Kanye West to the Oscars because he had to race in the Chinese Grand Prix.

Kim Kardashian 's hot romance with Formula 1 racing champ Lewis Hamilton has hit a bumpy patch, according to a source who said his mom, Carmen Larbalestier, thinks the love match is an accident waiting to happen and is urging her doting son to pump the brakes!.

But that didn't stop him from spending quality time with his 70-year-old mom, who joined him in China, where they went sightseeing and horseback riding before his race – where he placed third.

An insider said this wasn't surprising because "Lewis is incredibly close to his mom," and Larbalestier may soon be flashing a red light on the romance.

"Her opinion carries a lot of weight with him, so this is definitely something that should worry Kim," continued the source.

Kardashian's taking it in stride so far and saying this is what always happens with people until they actually get to know the real her.