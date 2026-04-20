EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Kutcher Fuming Over Mila Kunis' Flirting — Actress' Closeness With Co-Star Lights Fire Under Jealous Hubby

"Mila was with Macaulay for years, and she has a taste for the quirky and off-center kind of guy," said the source.

"Working with Josh got to her. You see it whenever they're in the same room and during the entire press tour. They have real chemistry, the kind you can't fake. The real question is, how will Ashton handle their ongoing closeness? Even on a good day, he can be a real jerk."

While Kunis and Kutcher, who first became pals starring on That '70s Show from 1998 to 2006, have been married since 2015, Kutcher is dating Wuthering Heights beauty Alison Oliver, 28, who he reportedly met at her sister's September 2024 wedding.