EXCLUSIVE: Ashton Kutcher Fuming Over Mila Kunis' Flirting — Actress' Closeness With Co-Star Lights Fire Under Jealous Hubby
April 20 2026, Updated 6:15 a.m. ET
Costars Mila Kunis and Josh O'Connor got on like a house on fire filming 2025's Wake Up Dead Man together and they're still in frequent contact, says a source who spills their bond is testing the patience of her hubby, Ashton Kutcher, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Kunis, 42, plays a detective while O'Connor, 35, is a priest in the Netflix mystery film, and although she's wed to Tinseltown heartthrob Kutcher, 48, dad of her daughter Wyatt, 11, and son Dimitri, 9, a source noted she has a fondness for "quirky" guys like her ex-boyfriend Macaulay Culkin.
Kunis Sparks Tension With Costar
"Mila was with Macaulay for years, and she has a taste for the quirky and off-center kind of guy," said the source.
"Working with Josh got to her. You see it whenever they're in the same room and during the entire press tour. They have real chemistry, the kind you can't fake. The real question is, how will Ashton handle their ongoing closeness? Even on a good day, he can be a real jerk."
While Kunis and Kutcher, who first became pals starring on That '70s Show from 1998 to 2006, have been married since 2015, Kutcher is dating Wuthering Heights beauty Alison Oliver, 28, who he reportedly met at her sister's September 2024 wedding.
Kutcher Rattled by Mila’s Friendship
Still, sources said Kunis' friendship with O'Connor has Kutcher's nose out of joint.
"Ashton needs to be realistic. Of course, you're going to make new friends and hit it off with new costars. Josh is a safe guy for Mila to flirt with because he is in an extremely long-term relationship," the source said.
"And Josh is on his best behavior because he desperately wants to be the next James Bond."