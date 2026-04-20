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EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lauer's Marriage Ultimatum — Seven-Year Sweetheart Sick of Waiting for Disgraced 'Today' Sleaze to Finally Propose

Matt Lauer's marriage ultimatum has revealed his sweetheart's frustration as she awaits his long-delayed proposal.
Source: MEGA

Matt Lauer's marriage ultimatum has revealed his sweetheart's frustration as she awaits his long-delayed proposal.

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April 20 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Disgraced Today sleaze Matt Lauer is facing a relationship reckoning as long-suffering galpal Shamin Abas has threatened to kick him to the curb if he doesn't take her to the altar, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He keeps finding excuses to wriggle out of a proposal," revealed a source. "Shamin now realizes an engagement may never happen, so she's at a real crossroads."

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Stands By Lauer Despite Scandal

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A source said Shamin Abas has warned Matt Lauer to propose or risk losing their relationship after years of delays.
Source: BeautifulSignatureIG / MEGA

A source said Shamin Abas has warned Matt Lauer to propose or risk losing their relationship after years of delays.

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The public relations pro began dating the fallen newsman in 2019, two years after he was axed from Today over sexual misconduct claims – which he denied – spurring his wife of more than two decades, Annette Roque, to ultimately ditch him.

This February, one of his original accusers, former NBC assistant Brooke Nevils, released a tell-all that graphically detailed the five times Lauer allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Yet, Abas has continued to stand by his side. Most recently, she and her blacklisted beau – who maintains all of his intimate encounters have been consensual – were spotted walking around Sag Harbor, N.Y., on March 23.

"Shamin's sacrificed so much to support Matt, putting her entire reputation on the line and losing a lot of friends who didn't understand what on earth she saw in him," said the source. "She's stuck around because she sees the good in him, but also because he's promised her a future together. For Shamin, that means marriage."

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Regrets Trusting Lauer After Waiting

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Brooke Nevils released a tell-all in February detailing allegations against Lauer, which he has denied.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Brooke Nevils released a tell-all in February detailing allegations against Lauer, which he has denied.

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The fifty-something businesswoman reportedly knew Lauer, 68, for 20 years prior to things turning romantic.

"Shamin is admitting to people that maybe it wasn't such a good choice to trust Matt," added the source. "She's waited around for the fairy tale ending that he promised and it still hasn't materialized."

According to the source, his case of cold feet may not be curable, no matter how many ultimatums Abas gives Lauer.

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Fears Costly Divorce With Abas

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According to a source, Annette Roque's $20million divorce settlement has left Lauer hesitant about marrying Abas.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

According to a source, Annette Roque's $20million divorce settlement has left Lauer hesitant about marrying Abas.

The unemployed star had to hand over a cool $20million to first wife, Annette Roque, 59, in their divorce – and the source said he's quaking in his loafers thinking about history repeating itself.

"Matt's burying his head in the sand and hoping the marriage talk will somehow just go away," the source shared. "He clearly doesn't want to risk paying Shamin through the nose if things don't work out."

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