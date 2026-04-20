EXCLUSIVE: Matt Lauer's Marriage Ultimatum — Seven-Year Sweetheart Sick of Waiting for Disgraced 'Today' Sleaze to Finally Propose

The public relations pro began dating the fallen newsman in 2019, two years after he was axed from Today over sexual misconduct claims – which he denied – spurring his wife of more than two decades, Annette Roque, to ultimately ditch him.

This February, one of his original accusers, former NBC assistant Brooke Nevils, released a tell-all that graphically detailed the five times Lauer allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Yet, Abas has continued to stand by his side. Most recently, she and her blacklisted beau – who maintains all of his intimate encounters have been consensual – were spotted walking around Sag Harbor, N.Y., on March 23.

"Shamin's sacrificed so much to support Matt, putting her entire reputation on the line and losing a lot of friends who didn't understand what on earth she saw in him," said the source. "She's stuck around because she sees the good in him, but also because he's promised her a future together. For Shamin, that means marriage."