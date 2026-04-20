Christina Applegate 'Might Not Have a Tomorrow': Friends Reveal 'Hellish' Details of MS-Stricken Actress's Hospitalization — 'It Will Only Get Worse'
April 20 2026, Published 9:11 a.m. ET
Christina Applegate's "treacherous" battle with MS has left pals fearing the worst, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress's closest confidants are becoming increasingly worried about her well-being, amid reports she’s been hospitalized since the end of March.
Friends Are Being 'Realistic'
The 54-year-old has precisely claimed MS has left her bedridden, but now pals are becoming even more concerned whether or not she’ll be able to continue fighting the "hellish" illness.
A source told The Daily Mail: "With every setback, if we are being realistic, everyone has it in the back of their minds that they might not have a tomorrow with her."
The source explained: "Christina is a fighter, but her battle with MS has been treacherous. She has better days and really bad days; she doesn't have great days. She's always dealing with something. It sucks.
"But when she does look at things positively it makes her feel better in the moment because she has so many friends that are there for her, even to listen to her, cry with her and anything in between."
'I Don't Enjoy Living'
Applegate admitted in 2024 her largely bed-bound life was "a living hell."
She told a podcast: "I don't enjoy living. I don't enjoy things anymore."
Therefore, her mental state is now likely to be even worse
The insider added. "She's in rough shape. But people aren't thinking that this is the end.
"Nobody is planning to be at a funeral. Granted, her disease will take her sooner than anyone would like it to be, but everyone has trust in her medical team and her will to live."
Applegate told in her recently-published memoir she didn't "look in the mirror for a year" after dropping 50 pounds amid her battle with MS
The weight loss she endured was so significant that Applegate describes it as "dangerous" and "scary" in You With the Sad Eyes.
Weight-Loss Triggered By Disease
Applegate notes: "sometimes the weight loss bothered me more than the disease," which caused her not to want to see her reflection.
She was then put on a clear-liquid diet due to stomach issues, and that's when she claims "everything just dropped off of me."
"Within seven months, all of it was gone, and I was down by 50 pounds or more. These days, my legs are tinier than they’ve ever been," she writes.
Applegate, who famously starred on Married With Children, was diagnosed with MS in 2021.
She explains MS is what causes stomach issues that led her to lose so many pounds.
"The illness has given me serious stomach issues," she reveals. "As I write this, there are tamales downstairs that are the best tamales you could ever have – I want to eat five of them right now, I’m so hungry – but I know if I do, I’ll probably end up in the ER again, as I have so many times recently."
While she claims she has "managed to create a much healthier place" regarding her "relationship with food," she admits MS has affected her, particularly on her legs, which she states are "scary-looking."
She also insists she now has "no muscles" on her legs but rather "just sticks."
"But there’s still that little voice in my head saying, 'You're really skinny. You have the legs you always wanted. Good for you'," she writes. "This is the sickness. But she’s not going to win."