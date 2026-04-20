Christina Applegate 'Might Not Have a Tomorrow': Friends Reveal 'Hellish' Details of MS-Stricken Actress's Hospitalization — 'It Will Only Get Worse'

The 54-year-old has precisely claimed MS has left her bedridden, but now pals are becoming even more concerned whether or not she’ll be able to continue fighting the "hellish" illness.

A source told The Daily Mail: "With every setback, if we are being realistic, everyone has it in the back of their minds that they might not have a tomorrow with her."

The source explained: "Christina is a fighter, but her battle with MS has been treacherous. She has better days and really bad days; she doesn't have great days. She's always dealing with something. It sucks.

"But when she does look at things positively it makes her feel better in the moment because she has so many friends that are there for her, even to listen to her, cry with her and anything in between."