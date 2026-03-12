EXCLUSIVE: Inside Christina Applegate's Sad State — MS Has Left Beloved Sitcom Star Bedridden
March 12 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Christina Applegate is now practically bedridden as movement has become increasingly painful as she battles multiple sclerosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The brave Married... With Children alum, 54, was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, which can cause numbness, weakness, trouble walking and muscle and nerve pain, in 2021.
MS Strains Applegate’s Family Life
But she said one of the worst things is the impact it's having on her relationship with Sadie, the 15-year-old daughter she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble.
MS has limited her ability to give Sadie rides to school and activities.
"I want to take her – it's my favorite thing to do," she said. "It's the only time we have together by ourselves. I tell myself, 'Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.' And that's what I do."
But being stuck in her bed has enabled the Vacation star to pursue other creative projects, including MeSsy, a podcast she cohosts with Sopranos vet Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has MS.
Applegate has also penned a new memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, that details her tumultuous upbringing in L.A.'s Laurel Canyon.
Applegate Opens Up About Childhood Trauma
Her parents split up shortly after she was born and she was raised by her mom, actress Nancy Priddy, who struggled with heroin addiction and whose boyfriend physically abused both her and Applegate.
"I think I had kind of the worst situation from [ages] 3 to 7, but there was stuff like that going on in all our homes [in Laurel Canyon]. Single moms, men coming in and out, drugs. It's always fun to see your mom crying on the floor and you not being taken care of," she said.
That was followed by early fame as a teenager playing Kelly Bundy on Fox's hit sitcom, her own abusive relationships, her 2008 breast cancer diagnosis and then MS.
Applegate Shares Story Behind Memoir
Her memoir "is about a little girl with sad eyes who ended up becoming Christina Applegate," she said.
"And she still has those sad eyes. But she's a stronger, different, resilient human being. And that's really kind of my story.
"This is not an inspirational book, by any means," she added. "But it can inspire."