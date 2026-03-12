Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Christina Applegate
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Christina Applegate's Sad State — MS Has Left Beloved Sitcom Star Bedridden

Christina Applegate's battle with MS has left the beloved sitcom star bedridden.
Source: MEGA

Christina Applegate's battle with MS has left the beloved sitcom star bedridden.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 12 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Christina Applegate is now practically bedridden as movement has become increasingly painful as she battles multiple sclerosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The brave Married... With Children alum, 54, was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease, which can cause numbness, weakness, trouble walking and muscle and nerve pain, in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

MS Strains Applegate’s Family Life

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Christina Applegate said multiple sclerosis has left her mostly bedridden and unable to give daughter Sadie rides to school.
Source: MEGA

Christina Applegate said multiple sclerosis has left her mostly bedridden and unable to give daughter Sadie rides to school.

Article continues below advertisement

But she said one of the worst things is the impact it's having on her relationship with Sadie, the 15-year-old daughter she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble.

MS has limited her ability to give Sadie rides to school and activities.

"I want to take her – it's my favorite thing to do," she said. "It's the only time we have together by ourselves. I tell myself, 'Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.' And that's what I do."

But being stuck in her bed has enabled the Vacation star to pursue other creative projects, including MeSsy, a podcast she cohosts with Sopranos vet Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has MS.

Applegate has also penned a new memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, that details her tumultuous upbringing in L.A.'s Laurel Canyon.

Article continues below advertisement

Applegate Opens Up About Childhood Trauma

Article continues below advertisement
Despite her MS battle, Applegate launched the 'MeSsy' podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
Source: MEGA

Despite her MS battle, Applegate launched the 'MeSsy' podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

Article continues below advertisement

Her parents split up shortly after she was born and she was raised by her mom, actress Nancy Priddy, who struggled with heroin addiction and whose boyfriend physically abused both her and Applegate.

"I think I had kind of the worst situation from [ages] 3 to 7, but there was stuff like that going on in all our homes [in Laurel Canyon]. Single moms, men coming in and out, drugs. It's always fun to see your mom crying on the floor and you not being taken care of," she said.

That was followed by early fame as a teenager playing Kelly Bundy on Fox's hit sitcom, her own abusive relationships, her 2008 breast cancer diagnosis and then MS.

Article continues below advertisement

Applegate Shares Story Behind Memoir

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Barry Manilow has been facing a brutal setback as cancer-hit crooner struggles to sing again.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Barry Manilow's Brutal Setback — How Cancer-Hit Crooner, 82, is Determined to Sing Again… But His Lungs Won't Let Him

Robert Duvall befriended mob figures to prepare for his lawyer role in 'The Godfather.'

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Duvall Was a Real-Life Goodfella! How Oscar-Winner Buddied Up With Bad Boys to Play Mob Lawyer in 'The Godfather'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Applegate opened up about her troubled Laurel Canyon childhood in the memoir 'You With the Sad Eyes.'
Source: MEGA

Applegate opened up about her troubled Laurel Canyon childhood in the memoir 'You With the Sad Eyes.'

Her memoir "is about a little girl with sad eyes who ended up becoming Christina Applegate," she said.

"And she still has those sad eyes. But she's a stronger, different, resilient human being. And that's really kind of my story.

"This is not an inspirational book, by any means," she added. "But it can inspire."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.