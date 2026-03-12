EXCLUSIVE: Inside Christina Applegate's Sad State — MS Has Left Beloved Sitcom Star Bedridden

But she said one of the worst things is the impact it's having on her relationship with Sadie, the 15-year-old daughter she shares with husband Martyn LeNoble.

MS has limited her ability to give Sadie rides to school and activities.

"I want to take her – it's my favorite thing to do," she said. "It's the only time we have together by ourselves. I tell myself, 'Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.' And that's what I do."

But being stuck in her bed has enabled the Vacation star to pursue other creative projects, including MeSsy, a podcast she cohosts with Sopranos vet Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has MS.

Applegate has also penned a new memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, that details her tumultuous upbringing in L.A.'s Laurel Canyon.