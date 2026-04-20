Sussexes Snubbed by Irwins: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rebuffed from Visiting Robert Irwin and his Family at Australia Zoo due to their 'Loyalty' to Prince William

But the pair were reportedly rebuffed by the family — whose figurehead "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin tragically died following a stingray attack in 2006 — because the Irwins are "staunch monarchists and fiercely loyal to The Firm" and didn't want to upset William.

The Irwins have joined with the Royal Family for a number of official engagements over the past decade including with King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, in 2018.

Most recently Robert, son of Steve, flew to South Africa to support William's Earthshot Prize in 2024 as his role as ambassador for the award.

But according to New Idea, while the Irwins have "no ill-will" towards the Sussexes, "it wasn't possible" to meet with Meghan and Harry on their four-day tour of Australia last week.