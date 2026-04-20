Sussexes Snubbed by Irwins: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Rebuffed from Visiting Robert Irwin and his Family at Australia Zoo due to their 'Loyalty' to Prince William
April 20 2026, Updated 8:22 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were snubbed by the Irwin family on their trip Down Under due to their allegiance with Prince William, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sussexes hoped to spend some time with conservationist Robert Irwin, 22, and his family at Australian Zoo in Queensland during their "fake royal tour."
Irwins' Are Fiercely Loyal To The Firm'
But the pair were reportedly rebuffed by the family — whose figurehead "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin tragically died following a stingray attack in 2006 — because the Irwins are "staunch monarchists and fiercely loyal to The Firm" and didn't want to upset William.
The Irwins have joined with the Royal Family for a number of official engagements over the past decade including with King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, in 2018.
Most recently Robert, son of Steve, flew to South Africa to support William's Earthshot Prize in 2024 as his role as ambassador for the award.
But according to New Idea, while the Irwins have "no ill-will" towards the Sussexes, "it wasn't possible" to meet with Meghan and Harry on their four-day tour of Australia last week.
Robert 'Didn't Want To Upset William'
An insider said: "Aligning with the Irwins' worthy causes is something that Meghan and Harry could be on board with.
They added that Robert was particularly close to Harry's brother William, as an ambassador for his Earthshot Prize, and didn't want to upset the Prince of Wales by appearing to side with Meghan.
"It just wasn't possible," a source added.
The snub comes after Meghan, 44, faced a backlash from furious fans who claim they paid thousands for a luxury wellness retreat only for the duchess to make a shockingly brief appearance.
Meghan's Backlash Over 30-Minute Appearance
RadarOnline.com told how attendees at the Sydney-based "Her Best Life" event allege she stayed as little as 30 minutes, sparking complaints, confusion, and refund demands.
Complaints began surfacing almost immediately from guests at the InterContinental Coogee Beach Hotel, where the retreat was held as part of a multi-day wellness experience.
One insider claimed: "Front desk complaints already coming in… People paid thousands for a girls' weekend with Meghan, not a short two-hour appearance. This is misleading marketing."
They added: "Organizers owe answers and I know some girls are asking for refunds."
Another source said: "A friend of mine is absolutely furious… she paid all that money and was promised a whole weekend full of fun, food, drinks, and activities — only to find out Meghan stayed 30 minutes."
The guest was reportedly left "confused as to what was happening," with expectations of far more access to the duchess throughout the weekend.
Another onlooker claimed Markle made a swift exit from the venue shortly after arriving, adding to the frustration among attendees.
"Meghan just departed the InterContinental Coogee Beach en route to Allianz Stadium, accompanied by security," they wrote. "Many women are not happy!"