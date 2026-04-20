EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Latest Daddy Issues — Shock as Her Ailing Dad, 81, is Dating His Nurse… Who's 35 Years His Junior

He made a desperate plea for reconciliation with Meghan from his hospital bed in the Philippines – fearing he'd "die estranged" from the Suits star, 44.

Meghan's failure to respond may have been a godsend after he fell head over heels for his nurse, 46-year-old Rio, at the rehab hospital in the city of Cebu, where he lives.

"I never expected to find joy and happiness again at my age," Thomas gushed.

"I felt neglected and sad for so many years, but now I am enjoying life again. After so many tough times, I feel truly blessed to have found someone very special who takes such good care of me."