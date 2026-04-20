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Home > Exclusives > Meghan Markle
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EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Latest Daddy Issues — Shock as Her Ailing Dad, 81, is Dating His Nurse… Who's 35 Years His Junior

meghan markles ailing dad dates nurse years younger
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's ailing dad, 81, is dating a nurse 35 years younger, fueling renewed family tensions.

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April 20 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Detached Duchess Meghan [Markle]'s estranged father, Thomas Markle, has found love again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The ailing 81-year-old has a new lease on life thanks to Filipina nurse Rio Canedo, who is 35 years his junior.

The retired Hollywood lighting director claims his coldhearted daughter failed to take the time to visit or even call after he had his leg amputated during life-saving surgery in December.

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New Love After Meghan Estrangement

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Thomas Markle said he feared he would 'die estranged' from daughter Meghan Markle after she failed to respond following his surgery.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle said he feared he would 'die estranged' from daughter Meghan Markle after she failed to respond following his surgery.

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He made a desperate plea for reconciliation with Meghan from his hospital bed in the Philippines – fearing he'd "die estranged" from the Suits star, 44.

Meghan's failure to respond may have been a godsend after he fell head over heels for his nurse, 46-year-old Rio, at the rehab hospital in the city of Cebu, where he lives.

"I never expected to find joy and happiness again at my age," Thomas gushed.

"I felt neglected and sad for so many years, but now I am enjoying life again. After so many tough times, I feel truly blessed to have found someone very special who takes such good care of me."

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Still Estranged From Meghan’s Family

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Filipina nurse Rio Canedo has brought renewed happiness to Thomas, who said he feels 'truly blessed' after years of sadness.
Source: MEGA

Filipina nurse Rio Canedo has brought renewed happiness to Thomas, who said he feels 'truly blessed' after years of sadness.

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Thomas has never met son-in-law Prince Harry or his adorable grandchildren, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

He did, however, receive a half-hearted show of concern from his daughter by email, but her reps claimed he never replied to the message.

Despite that, Thomas insisted: "I was sad about Meghan for so long, but now I finally feel like I can laugh again. Life is good."

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