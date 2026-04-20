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EXCLUSIVE: Cyndi Lauper's Kid Cops a Deal — How She Got Probation for Gun Charges as Mom Performs for Police

Cyndi Lauper's kid has gotten probation for gun charges as the singer performs for police during case.
Source: MEGA

Cyndi Lauper's kid has gotten probation for gun charges as the singer performs for police during case.

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April 20 2026, Updated 7:30 a.m. ET

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Rock star Cyndi Lauper's performance at a tribute concert for the New York City Police Department has raised eyebrows after her troubled son was given a slap-on-the-wrist sentence of just one year of probation for a 2024 gun possession case

Two weeks after the March 13 plea deal, RadarOnline.com can reveal a lawsuit was filed against the pop icon's husband, Law & Order actor David Thornton, filed by an anonymous woman who claimed she was sexually assaulted in November 2020 by the couple's troubled son, Declyn "Dex" Lauper, 28, in an NYC penthouse leased by Thornton.

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Lawsuit, Arrest, and Fallout Collide

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Cyndi Lauper's son, Declyn 'Dex' Lauper, received one year of probation after pleading in a 2024 gun possession case handled by attorney Joe Tacopina.
Source: Jeremy Smith/imageSPACE / MEGA

Cyndi Lauper's son, Declyn 'Dex' Lauper, received one year of probation after pleading in a 2024 gun possession case handled by attorney Joe Tacopina.

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The suit, filed March 27, claims that Thornton "knew of his son's violent and sexually abusive propensities, including prior sexual violence against women and prior settlements of claims for similar conduct," the lawsuit charges. "[Thornton's] failure to act, supervise, or restrict his son's use of the premises directly enabled the environment in which [the victim] was attacked."

Then just one day after the suit was filed, the Girls Just Want to Have Fun singer, 72, was a featured performer at the Thank You, NYPD concert at Madison Square Garden attended by more than 15,000 police officers and civilian employees.

"Any support for the NYPD during these very turbulent times in New York City is welcomed. However, that should not be diluted with any perception of a quid pro quo," says criminal defense attorney Pete Gleason, a former cop.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Declyn was arrested in February 2024 after allegedly being caught with a loaded Glock handgun and drugs.

He faced seven years but shockingly received the probation deal and was ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment with the help of attorney Joe Tacopina - known for his work defending accused cops in the 1990s.

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Past Claims Resurface Amid Lawsuit

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Cyndi appeared at the 'Thank You, NYPD' concert at Madison Square Garden days after a lawsuit involving her son Declyn 'Dex' Lauper was filed.
Source: MAR/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Cyndi appeared at the 'Thank You, NYPD' concert at Madison Square Garden days after a lawsuit involving her son Declyn 'Dex' Lauper was filed.

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The lawsuit against Thornton, 72, also cites 2018 allegations that his son engaged in "physical and verbal domestic violence" against his former girlfriend, 'Love & Hip Hop: New York' alum Brittney Taylor. Thornton has not publicly commented on the suit.

The 2020 accuser is seeking unspecified compensatory damages and punitive damages.

When asked about the concert and plea deal, the accuser's lawyer, Mark David Shirian, said: "I can't give you any comment at all."

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