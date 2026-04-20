EXCLUSIVE: Cyndi Lauper's Kid Cops a Deal — How She Got Probation for Gun Charges as Mom Performs for Police

The suit, filed March 27, claims that Thornton "knew of his son's violent and sexually abusive propensities, including prior sexual violence against women and prior settlements of claims for similar conduct," the lawsuit charges. "[Thornton's] failure to act, supervise, or restrict his son's use of the premises directly enabled the environment in which [the victim] was attacked."

Then just one day after the suit was filed, the Girls Just Want to Have Fun singer, 72, was a featured performer at the Thank You, NYPD concert at Madison Square Garden attended by more than 15,000 police officers and civilian employees.

"Any support for the NYPD during these very turbulent times in New York City is welcomed. However, that should not be diluted with any perception of a quid pro quo," says criminal defense attorney Pete Gleason, a former cop.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Declyn was arrested in February 2024 after allegedly being caught with a loaded Glock handgun and drugs.

He faced seven years but shockingly received the probation deal and was ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment with the help of attorney Joe Tacopina - known for his work defending accused cops in the 1990s.