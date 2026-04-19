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Home > News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Slammed by Furious Fans After '30-Minute' Retreat Appearance Leaves Guests Demanding Refunds

image of Meghan Markle
Source: mega

Meghan Markle was accused of making a brief 30-minute appearance at her retreat.

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April 19 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle is facing backlash from furious fans who claim they paid thousands for a luxury wellness retreat only for the duchess to make a shockingly brief appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Attendees at the Sydney-based "Her Best Life" event allege she stayed as little as 30 minutes, sparking complaints, confusion, and refund demands.

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'People Paid Thousands'

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image of Guests claimed they paid thousands for a full weekend experience.
Source: mega

Guests claimed they paid thousands for a full weekend experience.

Complaints began surfacing almost immediately from guests at the InterContinental Coogee Beach Hotel, where the retreat was held as part of a multi-day wellness experience.

One insider claimed: "Front desk complaints already coming in… People paid thousands for a girls' weekend with Meghan, not a short two-hour appearance. This is misleading marketing."

They added: "Organizers owe answers and I know some girls are asking for refunds."

Another source said: "A friend of mine is absolutely furious… she paid all that money and was promised a whole weekend full of fun, food, drinks, and activities — only to find out Meghan stayed 30 minutes."

The guest was reportedly left "confused as to what was happening," with expectations of far more access to the duchess throughout the weekend.

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Quick Exit Sparks Outrage

image of Attendees were left 'absolutely furious' after Markle quickly departed.
Source: mega

Attendees were left 'absolutely furious' after Markle quickly departed.

Another onlooker claimed Markle made a swift exit from the venue shortly after arriving, adding to the frustration among attendees.

"Meghan just departed the InterContinental Coogee Beach en route to Allianz Stadium, accompanied by security," they wrote. "Many women are not happy!"

The duchess was later seen attending a rugby match with Prince Harry following the event, per The Daily Mail.

While some reports suggested she spent closer to two hours at the gala dinner portion of the retreat, multiple attendees insisted her appearance felt significantly shorter — with some claiming it lasted just 30 minutes — fueling backlash over what they viewed as a mismatch between cost, access, and expectations.

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Tickets Cost Thousands, But Didn’t Sell Out

image of The retreat reportedly failed to sell out its 300 available spots.
Source: mega

The retreat reportedly failed to sell out its 300 available spots.

The backlash comes as the retreat reportedly struggled to fill its 300 available spots, despite being marketed heavily in the weeks leading up to the event.

Tickets were priced at a premium, with "early bird" packages starting around $1,930 and VIP access climbing above $2,200.

Higher-tier tickets promised closer seating for Markle's Q&A appearance, along with a group photo opportunity with the duchess.

In the final days before kickoff, organizers were still promoting "last-minute availability" online, even opening up additional solo rooms after initially offering shared accommodations, raising further questions about demand and whether the event met expectations.

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Weekend Promised Wellness Without Meghan

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image of Some guests demanded refunds over the alleged misleading event.
Source: mega

Some guests demanded refunds over the alleged misleading event.

The retreat was billed as an "ultimate girls' weekend," featuring a packed itinerary including yoga sessions, manifestation workshops, sound healing experiences, and a gala dinner.

However, Markle was only scheduled to appear for a limited portion of the event and did not participate in the majority of activities offered to guests.

Participants were ultimately left to enjoy the rest of the weekend on their own, taking part in wellness programming without her presence, despite her being the main draw tied to the hefty ticket prices and promotional push.

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