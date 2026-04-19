Meghan Markle Slammed by Furious Fans After '30-Minute' Retreat Appearance Leaves Guests Demanding Refunds

Attendees at the Sydney-based "Her Best Life" event allege she stayed as little as 30 minutes, sparking complaints, confusion, and refund demands.

Meghan Markle is facing backlash from furious fans who claim they paid thousands for a luxury wellness retreat only for the duchess to make a shockingly brief appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Complaints began surfacing almost immediately from guests at the InterContinental Coogee Beach Hotel, where the retreat was held as part of a multi-day wellness experience.

One insider claimed: "Front desk complaints already coming in… People paid thousands for a girls' weekend with Meghan, not a short two-hour appearance. This is misleading marketing."

They added: "Organizers owe answers and I know some girls are asking for refunds."

Another source said: "A friend of mine is absolutely furious… she paid all that money and was promised a whole weekend full of fun, food, drinks, and activities — only to find out Meghan stayed 30 minutes."

The guest was reportedly left "confused as to what was happening," with expectations of far more access to the duchess throughout the weekend.