EXCLUSIVE: Jelly Roll's Wife Makes Stunning Intimacy Confession About Impact on Sex Life of Rapper Husband Losing Massive Amount of Weight

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo has laid bare the unexpected impact of his dramatic weight loss on their s-- life, revealing intimacy "can be tricky" after such a major transformation. As RadarOnline.com has reported, rapper Jelly, 41, whose real name is Jason DeFord, has undergone a significant physical change after losing around 300 pounds since beginning his health journey in 2022.

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Bunnie Xo Discusses Relationship Shifts Post Weight Loss

Source: Mega Bunnie Xo addressed how her husband’s dramatic weight loss affected their intimacy during a fan Q&A.

His wife Bunnie Xo, 46 – born Alisa DeFord – has now spoken candidly about how those changes affected their relationship behind closed doors. The couple, married since 2016, addressed the issue during a fan Q&A session, offering insight into how weight loss, body image and hormonal shifts can influence their romps. A source familiar with the couple's comments told us: "They're being unusually open about something a lot of couples experience but rarely talk about. The reality is that such a dramatic transformation doesn't just change how you look – it affects confidence, chemistry and even physical connection." The insider added fans have responded strongly to the honesty, particularly those navigating similar experiences.

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Medication and Hormonal Shifts Impact Libido

Source: Mega Bunnie noted that major body transformations and certain medications occasionally blunted libido.

Bunnie said: "When it comes to s--, slowing down after weight loss and Ozempic can be tricky. "Big body changes mess with your head and hormones. Add a medication that blunts appetite and it's not shocking libido dips too. It's likely an adjustment period, not a permanent shift." Her remarks came in response to a fan who said their sex life had slowed after both partners lost weight. Despite the challenges, Bunnie has previously indicated the couple have emerged from that period with a stronger connection. Speaking about their relationship, she said: "We always had a sex life, but there were mountains and valleys that we had to go through – especially when (Jelly) was so big." She also praised her husband's renewed energy and outlook following his transformation.

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Jelly Roll Shows Renewed Energy After Transformation

Source: Mega Jelly Roll transitioned from troubled beginnings to achieving chart-topping success in country and hip-hop.

Bunnie went on: "It's so childlike and just giddy – just seeing him get to be the man that I always saw that he was. Even when he was 500 pounds, this dude was an agile, big guy. I'm like, 'You are athletic under that meat suit.'" She added his weight loss has brought a noticeable shift in his mood and daily life. Bunnie continued: "Now that he has the weight off of him, he just gets to be who I always knew that he was, and I think it's brought a new sense of happiness to him. Any time he's happy, I'm happy." Those close to the couple say the emotional impact of the transformation has been just as significant as the physical change.

Raw Honesty Regarding Past Intimacy Challenges

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Source: Mega Jelly Roll appeared on 'The Joe Rogan Experience' to speak candidly about his previous physical limitations.