Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Reveals She Headed To Jail After Podcast Host Is Busted in 'Drug Dealer's Vehicle'

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo was pulled over twice in her vehicle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 21 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, has admitted she's headed to the slammer after driving on a suspended license, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"You guys, I’m going to jail. Should we talk about it?" she asked on today's episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast.

What Did Bunnie Xo's Legal Problems Stem From?

Photo of Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo confirmed she 'got in trouble with the law.'

While some may have thought she'd want to keep the news to herself, Bunnie Xo insisted she tells the internet "everything."

She went on to explain she "got in trouble with the law" but insisted it wasn't intentional.

"What happened was, I got a ticket in 2020 in Alabama, driving home from a family vacation. Do I remember getting this ticket? Absolutely not," she dished. "I got pulled over."

Due to her new car looking "like a drug dealer’s vehicle," Bunnie Xo explained she believes that's why she got stopped.

"I have been pulled over twice in this f-----g vehicle," she exclaimed.

Bunnie Xo's First Incident With the Police

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo said she's a 'frickin upstanding citizen these days.'

The famous country star's beau detailed the incidents, the first in which a police officer "started yelling," but once he saw she was driving the vehicle, he got "nicer."

"He runs my license, and he comes back and he goes, 'Do you know that your license is suspended?'... I’m a frickin upstanding citizen these days," she shared. "He’s like, 'Yeah, suspended from a ticket in Alabama.'"

While the podcast host was released with a "warning," she was instructed to get her license reinstated.

"I go home, I get a hold of Alabama. Find out that the ticket’s from 2020. Instantly pay it. It gets paid. I paid it at the end of October," she elaborated. "I’m assuming that everything’s fine and my license is reinstated."

Bunnie Xo Was Speeding When She Was Pulled Over

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo made 'eye contact' with a police officer before he pulled her over.

During her second run-in with the police, which occurred the other day, Bunnie Xo admitted she "might have been speeding."

"I’m going down the freeway, and literally, I passed this officer. He is outside of his car, gunning people. Him and I make f-----g eye contact, dude, while I’m racing by," she explained. "I’m like, 'That was a close one.' What do you know, I look in my freaking rear view mirror, and here comes this f-----g officer on my a--."

Bunnie Xo recalled she got instant anxiety as she was unaware if her license was still suspended. She quickly found out it was, and was informed by the officer it was an "arrestable offense." Luckily for Bunnie XO, the officer did not arrest her.

Bunnie XO Is Going to Have to 'Book Herself' in Jail

Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo 'agreed' to go down to the jail over her summons.

Even though he didn't take her in that day, the officer made it clear Bunnie Xo was not off the hook.

"He's like, 'But sometime this week you need to go down to the jail and book yourself in.' First of all, I didn’t know that was an option," she said. "Growing up as a criminal, if you give me that option, I’m never checking myself in."

She "agreed" to go down to the jail over the summons, which she has since paid.

"I don’t know why it’s still suspended. I got my lawyer on it, whatever," she concluded. "It looks like your girl is gonna have to go book herself in. If I do, you guys have seen all my past mug shots, I'm going in glammed the f--k up, baby, and I’m going to vlog it."

