Donald Trump Mocked for Dismissive Hand Gesture Toward Female Reporter During Oval Office Press Conference

As the press conference was wrapping up, a reporter from CBS News attempted to ask about developments in the Strait of Hormuz.

Before she could finish, an aide moved to cut off the question, but Trump appeared to intervene with a quick hand motion, signaling he wanted the reporter, Olivia Rinaldi, dismissed, per The Daily Beast.

The brief exchange immediately drew attention online, with viewers slamming Trump's response and calling him out.

One person wrote, "This is Trump through and through. Don't like what you say, he doesn't answer it, he throws you out and fills the space with someone who can a***-kiss properly."

Another said, "He just can’t stand having awkward questions asked. His response was just as we all expected."

"How a real leader answers questions???? He's rude & pathetic," someone else wrote.

"Trump is such a coward. What an absolute disgrace," a user slammed.