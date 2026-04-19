Donald Trump Mocked for Dismissive Hand Gesture Toward Female Reporter During Oval Office Press Conference
April 19 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump sparked fresh backlash after appearing to brush off a female reporter with a dismissive hand gesture during an Oval Office press conference on Saturday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The moment added to a growing list of interactions that critics say reflect a pattern in how he treats women in the White House press corps.
Dismissive Gesture Caught on Camera
As the press conference was wrapping up, a reporter from CBS News attempted to ask about developments in the Strait of Hormuz.
Before she could finish, an aide moved to cut off the question, but Trump appeared to intervene with a quick hand motion, signaling he wanted the reporter, Olivia Rinaldi, dismissed, per The Daily Beast.
The brief exchange immediately drew attention online, with viewers slamming Trump's response and calling him out.
One person wrote, "This is Trump through and through. Don't like what you say, he doesn't answer it, he throws you out and fills the space with someone who can a***-kiss properly."
Another said, "He just can’t stand having awkward questions asked. His response was just as we all expected."
"How a real leader answers questions???? He's rude & pathetic," someone else wrote.
"Trump is such a coward. What an absolute disgrace," a user slammed.
Pattern of Targeting Female Reporters
The incident is far from isolated. Trump has repeatedly been criticized for comments directed at female journalists, particularly when pressed with difficult questions.
In November 2025, he snapped at a reporter asking about his past association with Jeffrey Epstein, telling her: "Quiet, quiet, piggy."
The remark echoed earlier criticism over his tendency to deflect scrutiny with personal jabs rather than direct answers.
Comments About Appearance and Demeanor
Trump also made headlines for commenting on a reporter's appearance instead of addressing her question.
"I just like to watch her talk," he said, turning to Vice President J.D. Vance as the room laughed.
He also took aim at Kaitlan Collins earlier this year, telling her: "She's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile."
Trump Targets Maggie Haberman
President Trump previously lashed out at veteran The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, escalating his ongoing feud with the press.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist of publishing false stories and suggested she could be pulled into his existing legal battle with the outlet.
"Maggot Hagerman, just another SLEAZEBAG writer for The Failing New York Times, insists on writing false stories about me," he wrote, before adding that he is considering including her and her "associates" in his Florida-based lawsuit against the publication.
The president claimed the case is "proceeding nicely," signaling his continued focus on targeting both the outlet and one of its most prominent reporters.