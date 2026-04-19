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Home > News > Marjorie Taylor Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Donald Trump Over Butler Shooting as MAGA Allies Demand Answers Almost Two Years Later

split image of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene questioned why Donald Trump wasn't 'leading the charge' for answers on the Butler shooting.

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April 19 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene questioned Donald Trump over the 2024 assassination attempt against him, as some of his own allies continue to demand answers nearly two years after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The renewed scrutiny comes as voices within the MAGA movement raise doubts about the official account and call for greater transparency.

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Shooting Aftermath

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image of Greene called a post raising doubts about the attack an 'extremely important' read.
Source: mega

Greene called a post raising doubts about the attack an 'extremely important' read.

Authorities identified 20-year-old Thomas Crooks as the lone gunman in the attack, which left Trump and two others injured.

Rally attendee Corey Comperatore, 50, was killed while seated behind the president, while Crooks was shot and killed by law enforcement at the scene.

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Greene Amplifies Doubts From Within MAGA

image of Trump said recounting the assassination attempt was 'too painful to tell' more than once.
Source: mega

Trump said recounting the assassination attempt was 'too painful to tell' more than once.

Greene added her voice to growing skepticism by resharing a lengthy post from activist Trisha Hope, who questioned both the official narrative and Trump’s response in the aftermath.

Hope recalled Trump addressing the incident shortly after it occurred, writing: "'So many people have asked me what happened. Tell us what happened, please. And therefore, I will tell you exactly what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it's actually too painful to tell.'"

She described the moment as striking, noting, "As I stood on the convention floor, you could have heard a pin drop as he spoke."

But Hope said the tone of the remarks raised concerns, adding: "My first thought was how odd for him to begin this way. He was nearly assassinated just a few days before and yet he was declaring this would be the only time he spoke of it, that was my first red flag."

She went on to call the moment "completely out of character" for Trump.

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Source: @mtgreenee/X

Corey Comperatore was killed while attending the rally behind Trump.

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'Why Isn’t He?'

image of The image of Trump shouting 'fight, fight, fight!' became a focal point for critics.
Source: mega

The image of Trump shouting 'fight, fight, fight!' became a focal point for critics.

Greene endorsed the post, calling it an "Extremely important post worth the read and consideration."

The former congresswoman went further in her own remarks, directly questioning why Trump has not pushed harder for answers.

"Corey Comperatore's family deserves to know the truth about Matthew Crooks and what happened in Butler on July 13, 2024," Greene wrote. "President Trump, of all people, should be leading the charge. Why isn't he? That's the question."

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'I Don't Believe It'

image of Candace Owens joined others questioning the official narrative surrounding the shooting.
Source: mega

Candace Owens joined others questioning the official narrative surrounding the shooting.

Greene isn't alone in raising concerns.

Figures including Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, and Ali Alexander have also questioned aspects of the incident, particularly the widely circulated image of a bloodied Trump raising his fist and shouting, "Fight, fight, fight!"

After the shooting, Owens said in part, "I was around him a lot—a lot. And let me tell you something, [with] the Secret Service, there is no person that can get around the perimeter of the Secret Service where Donald Trump is without them being aware of it..."

She added: "There was a zero percent chance that some random person with a rifle was able to scale a roof, unless there was just an unbelievable failure of intelligence. And you want to know why it's unbelievable? Because I don't effing believe it. I don't believe it. I want the names of the Secret Service agents that allowed this remarkable security failure to go down, because I don't believe this."

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