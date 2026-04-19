Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Donald Trump Over Butler Shooting as MAGA Allies Demand Answers Almost Two Years Later

Greene added her voice to growing skepticism by resharing a lengthy post from activist Trisha Hope, who questioned both the official narrative and Trump’s response in the aftermath.

Hope recalled Trump addressing the incident shortly after it occurred, writing: "'So many people have asked me what happened. Tell us what happened, please. And therefore, I will tell you exactly what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it's actually too painful to tell.'"

She described the moment as striking, noting, "As I stood on the convention floor, you could have heard a pin drop as he spoke."

But Hope said the tone of the remarks raised concerns, adding: "My first thought was how odd for him to begin this way. He was nearly assassinated just a few days before and yet he was declaring this would be the only time he spoke of it, that was my first red flag."

She went on to call the moment "completely out of character" for Trump.