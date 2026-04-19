EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Foxy Knoxy's Last Laugh — How Exonerated Amanda Confronted Italian Accuser in Revenge Return

Brave Amanda Knox – who spent four years in a prison in Italy for her wrongful conviction in the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher – returned to the country to confront the former prosecutor who locked her away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now 38, writer and activist Knox spoke at the Italy Innocence Project conference in 2022, and while overseas, she met with Giuliano Mignini, who prosecuted the controversial case 15 years earlier.

The one-on-one encounter was captured for Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy – a documentary directed by Christopher Robinson, her husband of five years.