EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Foxy Knoxy's Last Laugh — How Exonerated Amanda Confronted Italian Accuser in Revenge Return
April 19 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Brave Amanda Knox – who spent four years in a prison in Italy for her wrongful conviction in the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher – returned to the country to confront the former prosecutor who locked her away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Now 38, writer and activist Knox spoke at the Italy Innocence Project conference in 2022, and while overseas, she met with Giuliano Mignini, who prosecuted the controversial case 15 years earlier.
The one-on-one encounter was captured for Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy – a documentary directed by Christopher Robinson, her husband of five years.
Knox Confronts Man Who Jailed Her
"I had sh—ty treatment from the media, but the media did not put me in prison, he did," she said in the show's trailer. "I wanted to know if the person who hurt me cared. So, I went back to confront the man who put me in prison, face to face."
Seattle native Knox was 20 and studying in Perugia, Italy, when British exchange student Kercher, 21, was sexually assaulted and had her throat slit in the home the pair shared with two local women, who weren't home at the time of the attack.
Knox and her then-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, discovered Kercher's corpse in the victim's bedroom.
Convictions Overturned, Killer Freed Early
Despite an October 2008 guilty verdict against Rudy Guede, a known burglar from Ivory Coast – whose bloody fingerprints were found on Kercher's possessions – Knox and Sollecito were also convicted of murder 13 months later in a sensational trial and sentenced to 26 and 25 years in prison.
Two years later, Sollecito and Knox – who was derisively called Foxy Knoxy by the British and Italian press – had their convictions overturned, then reinstated, before the pair were exonerated by Italy's Supreme Court in 2015.
In 2021, Guede, now 39, was released – over Knox's objections – after serving 13 years of a 16-year sentence for Kercher's assault and killing. He has insisted he's innocent.
New Suspect Emerges in Case
As RadarOnline.com reported late last year, Mignini said he has identified a NEW suspect whose name has not been revealed to the public, claiming he was given information by a "reliable source."
Prosecutors have argued the lack of defensive wounds on Kercher's body suggests she was restrained during her murder, and in upholding Guede's conviction, an Italian court ruled he did not act alone.