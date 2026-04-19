Bruce Willis Family Reveal Most Agonizing Heartache Yet — The Fact 'Die Hard' Star is Oblivious to His Life Ebbing Away

Moore, too, visits whenever she's in L.A. "I go over every week, and I really treasure the time that we all share," the Brat Pack actress, who forged a deep friendship with her ex after ending their decade-long marriage in 2000, revealed in 2024.

She and her daughters have been a part of Heming's relationship with Bruce from the beginning. In fact, they were all there that first time Heming vacationed with him on Parrot Cay. "What I really saw was just family, just trying to figure it out and in real time," she recalled.

"I think Demi and Bruce did such a beautiful job putting their children first [despite their divorce] and that blended family is – those three girls, they are lovely, warm, and they were so inviting from day one. And the same with Demi. All of them really just wanted to see Bruce happy. ... That's what I walked into. I'm really blessed, because that's not the norm."

Indeed, for Heming, that getaway marked a turning point. "It was really being on that trip where I felt like I really got to see him as a family man, [the relationship that he had with Demi – I just felt like, this is so beautiful, it is so unconventional. And I loved seeing that."