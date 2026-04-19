EXCLUSIVE: Friends Rally Round Shattered Melissa Gilbert — 'Prairie' Pals and Family Help Her Navigate Timothy Busfield Child Abuse Scandal

Devastated Melissa Gilbert is in pieces right now after husband Timothy Busfield turned himself in on child sex charges – and a source says she's leaning heavily on old Hollywood friends and costars, who are urging her to file for divorce and not look back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Busfield, 68, denied he's a child predator after being charged by 11-year-old twin boys of alleged sex attacks while filming the Fox TV series The Cleaning Lady.

Many pals and former Little House on the Prairie costars Alison Arngrim and Dean Butler are standing by Gilbert as she tries to survive this humiliating horror.