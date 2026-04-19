EXCLUSIVE: A-List Age Gap Regrets — Why Showbiz's Most Glamorous Women are Looking Back in Anger at Dating Older Men

RadarOnline.com reveals stars who raised eyebrows when they dated much older guys. Here's what they think about it now.

Hilary Duff

Thirty-eight-year-old Hilary Duff's new song Mature, about a younger version of herself dating an older man, has many fans believing Hilary is referring to ex Joel Madden, who she started dating when she was 16 and he was 25.

"I took a few artistic liberties just to make the song work structurally, but the gist is the gist," she admitted. "I was looking back on this relationship and thinking about whether this guy had a habit of dating younger women or whether I was 'special.'"